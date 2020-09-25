ELIZABETHTOWN — Two more Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare residents have died from COVID-19.
That brings the death toll of the outbreak there to 13 since Monday, Aug. 17.
The Essex County Health Department noted that the deaths, along with an additional resident who was hospitalized with the disease, were reported to them today.
So far, 109 cases among residents, staff and contacts of staff have been linked to the cluster.
More information will be added to this story.
