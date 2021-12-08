ELIZABETHTOWN – A COVID-19 outbreak at the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Elizabethtown is being blamed for three deaths this week.
There were two other deaths from the coronavirus this week in Essex County, not related to the outbreak, the Essex County Public Health Department said, and an additional death at the Essex Center in late November.
“One individual was unvaccinated and hospitalized prior to passing away,” Health Department Public Information Officer Andrea Whitmarsh said in a release.
“The second individual was a resident of Essex Center who was not fully vaccinated and was hospitalized prior to passing away. The third and fourth individuals were fully vaccinated; one was boosted but not two weeks out, and hospitalized prior to succumbing to their illnesses.”
She said members of the department were “deeply saddened” to learn of the deaths.
“Essex County Health Department became aware of an emerging outbreak at Essex Center late in the day on Tuesday, Dec. 7,” she said.
“Including singular cases identified very late in November, the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing outbreak includes 28 cases.
“Currently, there are 20 active cases among residents of the facility, and four cases among staff," she continued. "Four total deaths are linked to this latest cluster, with one other death reported on Nov. 29.”
Centers Health Care Director of Corporate Communications Jeffrey Jacomowitz said leadership and clinical directors at Essex Center created a dedicated COVID wing for the patients as soon as positive results came.
“Over the past 24 hours, Essex Center in Elizabethtown, experienced a new outbreak of the COVID-19 virus," Jacomowitz said by email.
"There are 20 resident cases. Additionally, three staff personnel have tested positive and were sent home immediately. Sad to say that three residents have passed due to the virus. All three were fully vaccinated but all had their systems compromised from long illnesses, one being an advanced age.
"As Essex Center has been doing since the start of the pandemic in March of 2020, the facility continues to follow all guidelines set forth by the (State) Department of Health and CDC," he continued.
"Additionally, the local epidemiologist and (Essex County) Public Health have been following along and the facility is testing twice weekly to ensure we maintain the numbers at this point. Essex Center is also doing daily calls internally to discuss all residents.“
Mirroring the trend announced a few weeks ago by the Centers for Disease Control, Essex County is starting to see an uptick in hospitalizations among people who have been vaccinated, but not boosted, Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers said in the release.
“Many of these individuals are 65 plus and were one of the first groups eligible to be vaccinated last winter,” Beers said.
“We know that immune response is not as robust as we age, meaning protection from the vaccination for older individuals isn’t as strong as it is for younger age groups. Couple that with overall vaccine effectiveness starting to wane after several months, we are now seeing increases in hospitalizations for vaccinated folks who are 65 plus, underscoring the need for boosters.”
The CDC advises that everyone ages 18 and older get a booster shot either when they are six months after their initial Pfizer or Moderna series or two months after their first Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Essex County Public Health Department offers all three vaccine products, Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, at its clinics. Appointments can be made by going to the website at www.co.essex.ny.us/health/make-an-appointment or by calling (518) 873-3500.
“The rate of disease is much lower for those who received their booster shot,” Health Department Director of Health Promotion and Planning Jessica Darney Buehler said in the release.
“The highest risk for hospitalization and death is still among those people who are unvaccinated, so we know the vaccines are working as intended.”
Starting Aug. 17, 2020, another cluster at Essex Center resulted in 109 positive cases, which included 60 residents, 37 staff members and 12 staff contacts. Sixteen patient deaths were reported from that outbreak.
The 100-bed Essex Center is owned by the Centers for Health Care of New York City, and is the former Horace Nye Nursing Home.
