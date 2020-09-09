ELIZABETHTOWN — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Essex County Tuesday, three of which were connected to the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Positive test results from two residents and one staff member brought the Elizabethtown facility's total to 98, according to an Essex County Health Department update.
Eight of the 53 resident case-patients have died since Monday, Aug. 17. Four were hospitalized as of Tuesday and 15 were listed as "recovered/negative test."
Thirty-three staff members and 12 contacts of staff have also tested positive. Most have been deemed recovered.
Essex Center is owned by Bronx-based Centers Health Care.
A Centers spokesperson has said that residents who test positive are isolated in a COVID-19 unit with dedicated staff.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.