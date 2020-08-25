ELIZABETHTOWN — The COVID-19 outbreak at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare now encompasses 59 cases among residents and employees.
According to an update sent in question-and-answer form by the Essex County Health Department Monday evening, 32 positive cases among residents and 23 among staff were identified from tests in August.
An additional four among employees were related cases identified from a July test.
THREE DEATHS
Essex Center's census was at 86 Monday, with 26 of those residents positive for COVID-19.
A spokesperson for the facility's parent company, Centers Health Care, has said such residents have been placed in a dedicated unit.
Since Aug. 17, three Essex Center residents have died, including one who was discharged home to Clinton County and later exhibited symptoms.
Two of them have been identified by their families as Judy Frennier-Ryan and John Dancoes.
Three more Essex Center residents remained hospitalized with COVID-19 at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh Monday, the update said.
RE-TESTING NEGATIVES
The release said 64 people were in quarantine due to being close contacts of positive case-patients linked to Essex Center.
All but two Essex Center residents — who were listed as "unable to be tested/refused" — were tested last week and all results have returned. The results for 58 came back negative.
"(Essex County Health Department) is facilitating re-testing of residents that tested negative early this week," Health Department Director of Health Planning and Promotion Jessica Darney Buehler said.
In conjunction with University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital, the Health Department is facilitating re-testing of all staff who have tested negative as well.
The department and hospital will also set up a testing event for close contacts, who will be notified about event details directly.
RESULTS DELAYED
Darney Buehler said that, in response to the outbreak, Essex County Health Department in collaboration with Essex Center, the state Department of Health's Wadsworth Laboratory and other health care partners was "working to ensure testing (swabbing) and rapid test result turn-around."
"This is necessary to isolate cases and identify contacts."
On how contact tracing efforts were going, Darney Buehler said that, while testing, isolating positive cases and quarantining contacts was effective in halting the spread of COVID-19, the delay in getting results back means cases are not identified as quickly and efficiently as needed.
"(Essex County Health Department) works all positives cases immediately upon notification including an attempt to reach the positive case within 24 hours."
Once that person is reached, the Health Department thoroughly interviews them to determine potential contacts.
"Close contacts are also identified in collaboration with worksites/employers," Darney Buehler said.
"Cases typically notify their close contacts by their own choice. Once the department is aware of contacts, an attempt to reach all contacts and place (them) under a Health Order of Quarantine occurs within 48 hours of notification."
DAILY MONITORING
Darney Buehler said there has not been an uptick in cases outside Essex Center.
"This department conducts daily monitoring of all positive cases while under isolation and close contacts while under quarantine.
"Health Orders of Quarantine serve to keep close contacts, those most at risk, out of the community."
