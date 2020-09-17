ELIZABETHTOWN — Two additional Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare staff members and three more residents have been reported as COVID-19-positive this week.
The Essex County Health Department reported the new staff cases Monday and the resident cases Thursday, bringing the total number associated with the Elizabethtown facility to 107.
That breaks down to 60 residents, 35 staff members and 12 contacts of staff. Most contacts and staff have previously been deemed "recovered."
With three additional resident deaths reported by the Essex County Health Department last week, the total number of fatalities rose to 11.
Three residents were listed by the Health Department as hospitalized Thursday.
Essex Center is owned by Bronx-based company Centers Health Care, who recently announced that almost all of its COVID-19 testing would be moved in-house to reduce turnaround.
The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is set to send rapid-response testing and equipment to Essex Center by the end of this month.
