PLATTSBURGH — Margaret Bartley has not seen her 96-year-old mother, who lives in an assisted living facility, in more than six months.
"I want to visit her, but I know that's impossible," she wrote in an open letter to Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) that she sent to The Press-Republican.
"And I'm glad that neither I nor anyone else can visit the home she lives in."
Bartley, who chairs the Essex County Democratic Committee, sent the letter Wednesday, the day after the Essex County Health Department shared the news that an Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare resident — later identified by her family as Judy Frennier-Ryan — had died due to COVID-19 Monday, Aug. 17 and that another two were hospitalized with the disease.
The number of cases linked to the Elizabethtown facility's cluster has since grown to 81: four resident deaths, 40 additional positive residents, 30 employees and seven contacts of staff.
'WE CAN'T GO BACK'
On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Jones joined Meadowbrook Healthcare Administrator/CEO Paul Richards and Andrea Bull, whose mother is a Meadowbrook resident, in a news conference to call on the state Department of Health to revisit its guidelines on reopening for limited visitation in order to safely reunite families.
Those requirements include no new cases among residents or staff for 28 days, no staffing shortages and the submission of a plan to DOH for approval.
Jones in particular said the 28-day period with no new COVID-19 cases was too long.
Bartley acknowledged Jones' efforts, but argued that, "we are facing the unknown," and that the opening of schools and change of seasons would force people indoors where the virus is more dangerous.
"We can't go back, when we realize that opening up too soon was a mistake," she continued.
"There will be a time when it’s safe to visit our loved ones, but pushing ahead too soon will only make this ordeal last much longer."
At least one area nursing home has halted face-to-face visitation in light of the outbreak at Essex Center.
On Friday, Mercy Living Center in Tupper Lake announced a temporary moratorium expected to last at least two weeks.
SAFE, PRACTICAL MEASURES
Reached by The Press-Republican Thursday, Jones said in a statement responding to the letter — which he and his staff had yet to receive — that the new cluster of cases was concerning, and that his heart went out to the family and friends of those impacted.
He noted officials' ongoing work to determine the source of the infection, but said visitation had not been occurring at Essex Center and therefore was not a contributing factor.
"I still believe that DOH should re-visit their guidelines to safely reunite loved ones who have not seen each other in over five months," Jones said.
He has heard and continues to hear from families whose loved ones' health and mental well-being have deteriorated during that time.
"Once again, we are calling for very safe and practical measures to consider outside socially-distanced visitation while the weather permits this," Jones continued.
"In doing so, we can minimize the isolation these residents are feeling, while continuing to control the spread."
PLAN SUBMITTED
Monday marked 28 days since the last positive COVID-19 test associated with Meadowbrook.
The facility has submitted a visitation plan to DOH, Richards said in a statement provided to The Press-Republican.
"Given the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the North Country, we plan to go slow and pursue the possibility of exercising the visitation plan in a very cautious, safe and limited manner.
"When it's prudent, similar to our successful window visits, but in a more restrained outdoor environment, we will notify and schedule family visits accordingly."
Meadowbrook appreciates the support and understanding of family members "who recognize that our resident's visitation rights and their safety are somewhat at odds with themselves," Richards continued.
The nursing home will do its best to succeed at both, he said.
"Please note, this plan can only proceed assuming our residents and staff stay COVID-19-free.
"In the event a positive case arises at any time, the facility will have to stay closed for another 28 days and restart the clock."
