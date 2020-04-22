PLATTSBURGH — The Nature Conservancy's Adirondack Chapter is offering multiple ways for people to connect with nature and each other to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day Wednesday while maintaining social distancing.
"This is an incredibly challenging time, but also an important time to reflect on how nature can provide us with hope — whether that’s the first signs of spring or the progress we’ve made towards cleaner air, land and water since the first Earth Day took place 50 years ago,” said Peg Olsen, the chapter's executive director.
RESOURCES, DIGITAL EVENTS
For the past two years, the Adirondack Chapter has celebrated Earth Day by co-organizing a day of service with students and veterans from Paul Smith's College to clean up local preserves managed by the Nature Conservancy, chapter spokeswoman Amanda Ely said.
Then last year, the chapter staff additionally organized a volunteer day and educated students about their conservation work at Keene Central School's Environmental Awareness Day.
Last month, The Nature Conservancy in New York postponed all in-person events; Earth Day celebrations now include online actions, educational resources and digital events, Ely added.
Resources and actions the chapter is promoting this year include:
• Nature Lab to help students understand the science behind how nature works and how to keep it running strong. Resources for grades K-12 can be accessed at nature.org/naturelab
• "H20: The Molecule that Made Us," a three-part documentary on the importance of water that takes viewers around the world with The Nature Conservancy's Chief Strategy Officer and Global Managing Director for Water Giulio Boccaletti. Check your local PBS listings to watch
• Being a citizen scientist. Visit nature.org/coolgreenscience for resources
• Calling on congressional leaders to invest in air, water and lands. An online petition is available at https://tinyurl.com/yaugvxeo
STAY LOCAL
The Adirondack Chapter is encouraging all New Yorkers to stay home as much as possible, consistent with Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive orders.
"If you do plan on visiting a preserve, trail or park, please stay local and close to your home," the release said.
"When venturing outside, be sure you are in good health and practice social distancing. If you arrive at a preserve and notice crowds are forming, choose another trail, a different preserve, or another day or time to visit."
