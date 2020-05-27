PLATTSBURGH — New York State’s burning ban ended May 15, but that doesn’t mean it’s completely safe to have fires, according to Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day.
“We haven’t had a very wet spring, so the slightest bit of floating burning debris or embers gives the possibility of starting a fire,” Day said.
There were eight wildlands fires in Clinton County from May 1 to 14, according to Day, but 17 wildlands fires from May 15 to 24, after the burn ban was lifted.
He added that he suspects that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has probably added to what he said has been a busy spring.
“More people are home and have more time to kill,” Day said. “They’re doing work in their yards, and burning that stuff off is a convenient way of disposing of it.”
The biggest example so far this spring was what ended up being a 29-acre wildlands fire on the Guide Board Road in Saranac’s fire district late last Thursday night.
“That first night they were out there working on it, they quite honestly did not have a good idea how big it was simply because it was quite large in some heavily wooded territory in the dark,” Day said.
Firefighters from departments in Saranac, Ausable Forks, Plattsburgh District 3, Peru, Morrisonville, Cadyville and Dannemora responded to the blaze, with some returning the next day with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Ranger assistance to finish putting out the fire.
The unpredictable nature of wildlands fires like that one is a big reason people will have to be careful as we head into summer.
While structure fires are generally contained to a building, wildland and forest fires can spread far and rapidly.
“Fires in the woods can sometimes take quite a bit of work to get around and see just how big it is, and how fast it’s moving,” Day said.
While he knows that people having campfires and burning yard debris will be unavoidable as the weather continues to warm, Day wants people to keep safety in mind.
If having a campfire, make sure it’s in a dug-in pit or manufactured fireplace, he said.
Hold off on fires if it is a particularly windy day, and, before leaving a fire, make sure it is completely put out.
“Unattended fires sometimes lead to unattended consequences and bigger fires,” Day said.
