ELIZABETHTOWN – The University of Vermont Heath Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital's visitor policy has been expanded in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidelines.
Beginning today, the hospital will resume visitation with added precautions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a news release said.
“The support of family is essential to the wellbeing of our patients,” Julie Tromblee, vice president and chief nursing officer at UVM Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital, said.
“And with the right precautions, like symptom and temperature checks, proper protective equipment, and hand hygiene, we can safely allow patients to connect with their loved ones in person.”
The updated policy includes the following conditions to maintain a safe environment of care for patients, staff, and visitors:
• Visitors are required to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath, fever, and/or loss of taste or smell)
• Visitors must have their temperature taken
• Visitors with COVID-like symptoms or a fever of 100.0, will not be permitted to enter the facility
• Visitors will be provided a mask and must wear it for the duration of the visit
• Appropriate protective equipment and hand hygiene practices are required. Visitors must wash hands or use hand sanitizer before entering a patient’s room
• Only one visitor is permitted at a time for each patient. Up to two visitors may visit a patient per day
• Visitors are asked to limit time in common areas and maintain social distancing
• Visitors may visit between noon and 7 p.m. for up to four hours
• Visitors must be 18 years of age
One support person, deemed essential to the patient’s care, will be allowed to accompany patients in the emergency department and in outpatient specialty clinics.
Support persons must adhere to the guidelines above. Special considerations for pediatric patients, end of life care patients, and patients with an intellectual, developmental, or cognitive disability are included in the updated visitor policy.
For more information, please visit ECH.org or call 518-873-3008.
