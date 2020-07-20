ALBANY — In order to assist election stakeholders in identifying best practices and areas for improvement in cyber incident planning, preparedness, identification and response, the New York State Board of Elections will lead several statewide election cybersecurity training exercises this week.
NYSBOE, County Board of Elections, County Information Technology professionals, election vendors and other partners will participate in the exercises virtually July 21, 23 and 24, a news release said.
The tabletop series will focus on protecting the integrity of New York’s electoral process against cyber-attacks directed at the state’s election systems.
The exercises will be based on a combination of real-world scenarios as well as potential risks facing election infrastructure to include social media manipulation, disruption of voter registration information systems and processes, malware infections impacting voting machines, and the exploitation of state and county board of election networks.
The exercises will explore the impacts of a cyber-incident to voter confidence and the integrity of elections.
These exercises are part of New York’s continued effort to test readiness, processes and procedures, a release said. In 2018, New York state rolled out the first in the nation series of six regional election cybersecurity exercises and had an 100 percent participation rate.
NYSBOE also participates in the annual federal Department of Homeland Security’s Tabletop the Vote Exercises.
“When these exercises conclude, every County Board of Elections would have participated in an election cybersecurity tabletop exercise geared towards increasing communication, preparedness and readiness ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election," Robert A. Brehm, co-executive director of BOE, said.
"Testing our readiness is one of many elements of our cyber preparedness and demonstrates our commitment to strengthen the state’s election cybersecurity infrastructure.”
The training is one part of the Board’s cybersecurity plan, to further strengthen cyber protections for New York's elections infrastructure through the board’s Secure Elections Center, the release said.
The plan, ARMOR has four elements:
• Assess the risk to State and County Elections Systems
• Remediate the vulnerabilities
• Monitor ongoing Operations
• Respond to incidents
Since 2018, New York State has successfully implemented a number of programs to increase its cybersecurity readiness. They include:
• Implementing a comprehensive, routine cyber incident reporting procedure; ensuring 100 percent participation in MS-ISAC (Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center a division of the Center for Internet Security) and EI-ISAC (Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center)
• Completing a comprehensive, uniform risk assessment of all 62 County Boards of Elections
• Provide statewide, uniform cybersecurity training to all State and County elections employees, County IT departments supporting elections and vendors in 2018, 2019 and 2020
• Ensuring a robust intrusion detection program
• Implementing a managed security services program
• Formulating a $9 million dollar elections cybersecurity grant program to reimburse County Boards in strengthening their cybersecurity posture
• Creating an Elections Task Force to monitor cyber and natural disaster incidents before, during and after each election
For more information, contact John Conklin or Cheryl Couser in the New York State Board of Elections Public Information Office at (518) 474-1953 or INFO@elections.ny.gov.
