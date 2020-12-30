PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department has confirmed an eighth resident recently died due to COVID-19.
This follows the death of a Clinton Correctional Facility inmate last week.
More details will be added to this report.
PLATTSBURGH [mdash] Ann Lesley Masters Novoselec, 83, formerly of Maryland Road passed away Friday December 25, 2020 at Meadowbrook. She was born in Sussex, England on January 10, 1928 the daughter of Leslie G. and Marjorie (Luckly) Masters. During WWII she served in the Women's Land Army of…
89, died in Punta Gorda, Florida December 24, 2020. Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Church West Chazy at a later date. Burial in St. Peter's Cemetery . Arrangements are entrusted to Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
81, formerly of Altona, N.Y., passed away peacefully in Austin, Texas, on the morning of Dec. 25, 2020. Arrangements are being made by Mission Funeral Home of Austin, Texas.
