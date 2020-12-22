Effort underway to keep Essex Ferry running

ESSEX – Public concern is mounting after the owners of the Essex, NY-Charlotte, Vt. Ferry recently announced its surprise closure.
Lake Champlain Transportation, which operates what many believe is an essential crossing on the lake, said the ferry would stop running on Jan. 4 due to reduced usage brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the ferry is relied on by many for employment and medical care, Essex Town Supervisor Kenneth Hughes said.
“This current situation just seems like a slap in the face to the hundreds, maybe thousands of people who use this southern crossing at varying degrees of frequency,” Hughes said by email.
“Some daily, some a few times a month, all do it because they need to get from Vermont to New York or vice versa. The black-and-white decision-making by the ferry company just wreaks of corporate greed. I don’t know if they really understand how their decision to close, for whatever their reasons are, actually affects their loyal customers.”
Lake Champlain Transportation didn’t respond to a request for additional comment on their decision.
This is the notice the company posted:
“Effective January 4, 2021, the Charlotte, VT – Essex, NY crossing will suspend service (at this crossing only) until further notice. With significantly reduced traffic due to the impacts of the pandemic, we find it necessary to concentrate our resources to maintain service at the Grand Isle, VT – Plattsburgh, NY crossing. We will return service at this crossing as quickly as we are able.”
The firm’s Port Kent, NY-Burlington, Vt. Ferry has already shut down. The Essex ferry was previously closed from March 19 to May 1.
So far, the company has received $1.4 million through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to a database of loans indexed by the Washington Post.
Hughes himself is one of the frequent users of the Essex ferry.
“I’ve commuted on the Essex-Charlotte Ferry for nearly 10 years, taking my kids back and forth to school in Shelburne from Essex,” he said.
“When the ferry has been shut down because of hard ice, it was really difficult to figure out how to continue what we had already committed to, but we accepted it because we know the lake was impassable. We were fortunate in that we had resources available to us that allowed us to do the best we could. Not everyone had those resources and potentially had to make sacrifices.”
Hughes started an online petition that so far has more than 2,000 signatures asking Lake Champlain Transportation to reconsider.
“I’m hopeful a hybrid solution can be worked out where the financial needs of the ferry company can be handled while the needs of the traveling public can be met,” Hughes said.
“The general public is already being asked to sacrifice so much and making ends meet is still a very difficult thing to do. Why strap additional burdens on the general traveling public that could be avoided with some creative solution-based thinking?”
Hughes said that a large number of people wouldn’t take the time to sign the petition if the decision to close didn’t profoundly affect them or someone they know or love.
Catherine Haskins of Westport is one of those affected by the surprise closure of the Essex-Charlotte Ferry.
“Lake Champlain Ferries is critical to the needs of many citizens in Essex county,” she said by email.
“Even though Vermont and New York regulations do not currently permit unrestricted leisure travel, the ferries provide commuter transportation for children who are enrolled in school in Vermont and New York. My son is one of 8 students that I know of who rely on the ferry to attend school.”
She said the ferry provides access to essential medical services for North Country residents.
“Most of our local system is under the umbrella of UVM (Medical Center), and it’s transportation for essential workers living in New York and working in Vermont and vice versa. Although there are bridges in the north and south, the ferries provide a crucial transportation link for those living in the Central Champlain Valley.”
Hughes said in some past winters, the lake didn’t freeze over and the ferry ran.
“It was exceptionally dependable and we were very appreciative of their decision to keep the ferry open and running,” he said.
“The ferry company made it work.”
Hughes said he will introduce a resolution to the Essex Town Council at its year-end meeting on Dec. 29 asking the town to request continuation of ferry service.
