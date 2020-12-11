TICONDEROGA — Essex County health officials say attendees of a recent funeral here may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The health department said several people have tested positive since the Dec. 4 event at Wilcox and Regan Funeral Home followed by a reception in a private Putnam home, and were at those locations during their infectious period.
Those who went are advised to self-monitor for symptoms, including fever, cough, chills and loss of taste and smell, in the 14 days following the potential exposure.
"If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting your medical provider or an urgent care center," an Essex County Health Department press release said.
"New York State's COVID testing hotline can be reached at 1-888-364-3065."
LOWEST COUNT
Though new cases have continuously rolled in of late, Essex County maintains the lowest number of active COVID-19 cases in the tri-county area, with 58 reported Wednesday.
Health and elected officials said earlier this week that case counts have been growing faster than they ever have previously.
Four of the county's seven new cases were among Ticonderoga residents.
143 IN FRANKLIN
Franklin County's active COVID-19 total jumped to 143 Wednesday. It was noted that 564 residents were under quarantine or isolation orders.
Franklin County Public Health Program Improvement Specialist Erin Streiff said many of the new cases are from the Tupper Lake area.
She said, so far, two cases had been connected to a possible coronavirus exposure at the Saranac Lake Moose Lodge between Wednesday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 6. Both of those people reside in Essex County.
The county's average positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average grew to 6.4 percent once Wednesday's numbers were calculated, bringing the area one day closer to having to implement micro-cluster protocols.
Being labeled an "orange" zone by the state would require Franklin County to take such measures as closing certain non-essential businesses and suspending indoor dining. Schools may remain open for in-person instruction if certain testing thresholds are met and positivity rates are found below specified levels.
On whether Franklin County Public Health Services had the authority to pre-emptively implement micro-cluster-like protocols, Streiff said the county would adhere to state guidance.
"We are continuing to provide updates to the public and are entreating community members to take every possible precaution."
92 IN CLINTON
Clinton County Health Department reported 11 new cases and 10 recoveries Wednesday, making for 92 active cases under its jurisdiction.
For one day this week, the county's average positivity rate rose above 3.5 percent, but has since remained below that number, keeping it off the path toward micro-cluster protocols.
Saranac Central School District Superintendent of Schools Javier Perez announced Wednesday that, following his own positive COVID-19 test results and recommendations from CCHD, his district's schools would remain fully remote until at least Jan. 4.
