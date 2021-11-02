ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Health Department reported the county's 38th death Tuesday.
"It with an incredibly heavy heart that I report this death due to COVID," County Director of Public Health Linda Beers said in a statement.
"This person was an active member of our community and we are so sorry for the family and those most close."
ECHD did not identify the resident.
GET VACCINATED
According to ECHD, the individual was not vaccinated against the coronavirus, was hospitalized and ultimately succumbed to the illness.
The agency emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated to prevent serious illness or death due to COVID. Resources on where to get vaccinated are listed on page A8.
ECHD confirmed this was not a resident of the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Elizabethtown where, as of last week, a COVID cluster had grown to include three staff members and 17 residents, two of whom have died.
The facility was the site of an outbreak from August to October 2020 during which more than 100 residents, staff and contacts of staff were infected; 16 of the residents died.
13 NEW IN FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County Public Health reported 13 new COVID cases Tuesday for an active total of 106.
Two of those were Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmates. A total of 293 people who reside in the county were in either isolation or quarantine.
The Clinton County Health Department will post its next update today. ECHD's detailed case updates come out on Mondays and Thursdays.
REGIONAL STATS
According to state-posted figures up-to-date as of Monday, the seven-county North Country region had the highest number of new cases per 100,000 people that day and over a seven-day rolling average, at 34.4 and 45.7, respectively.
The region placed second for both daily positivity rate, at 8.4%, and positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, at 5.3%. The area's stats were, again, more than double the statewide numbers.
As of Monday, there were 80 hospitalized COVID patients in the North Country, 18 of whom were in the intensive care unit.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said, as of Tuesday, there were eight COVID-positive patients in the Plattsburgh facility, none of whom were in the ICU.
