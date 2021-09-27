ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County Health Department reported the COVID-related death of a county resident Monday.
The agency said the person was an older individual with underlying health conditions who had been recently hospitalized with the disease before passing away.
They were not vaccinated against COVID-19. This fatality brings the county's coronavirus death total to 32 in the county.
"This virus continues to demonstrate how harsh it can be for those who are older and more vulnerable,” Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers said in a statement.
'UNPRECEDENTED UPTICK'
On top of the expected poorer health outcomes for the most frail populations, the county is experiencing "an unprecedented uptick" in COVID cases among its youngest residents, particularly those not yet eligible for vaccination, Beers continued.
"The virus is finding those who are less protected — either through age, health or circumstance — and it's taking hold, putting everyone at greater risk of illness," she explained.
"Anyone previously vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine who is 65 years of age or older, or who is 18 or older and has underlying health conditions, should discuss with their health care provider the benefits and risks of getting a booster dose."
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that booster doses would be implemented in the state's COVID-19 vaccination program.
BOOSTER ELIGIBILITY
According to a press release, four groups of New Yorkers are eligible for their COVID vaccine booster doses:
• Those who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine should receive their booster dose at least six months after their primary vaccine series if:
- They are 65 years and older or residents in long-term care settings.
- They are 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions.
• Those who received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine may receive their booster dose at least six months after their primary vaccine series if:
- They are 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions, based on their individual benefits and risks.
- They are 18 to 64 years old and are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional settings, based on their individual benefits and risks.
The release said individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not currently eligible for boosters, but may be in the near future.
NEW CASES
Local health departments reported more than 300 new cases since Thursday: 166 in Clinton County, 56 in Essex County and 114 in Franklin County.
As of Monday, the Clinton County Health Department was overseeing 272 people in isolation and 574 in quarantine.
Essex County Health Department was supervising 92 people in isolation, while Franklin County Public Health reported 199 active cases and a total of 630 residents in isolation or quarantine.
ECHD and FCPH each reported four inmate cases.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services posted 18 cases since Thursday. As of Monday, 35 cases remained active and 18 people were quarantined in Akwesasne's southern portion.
Go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
