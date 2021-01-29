ELIZABETHTOWN — Essex County Health Department announced Thursday that it was both monitoring a COVID-19 cluster of cases in the Lake Placid hotel industry and authorizing the resumption of higher-risk sports on Monday.
ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said, to date, seven cases had been linked to the cluster and identified as either friends or co-workers that have spent time together.
"Many of the resulting positives were individuals already under quarantine from their identified exposure," she added. "The health department continues to track this cluster of cases."
ECHD reported 13 new cases Thursday, bringing its active total to 75.
GUIDANCE ISSUED
The decision to allow higher risk K-12 sports to re-start was made in consultation with county leadership, including Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) and Medical Director Dr. Michael J. Celotti, and in collaboration with more than a dozen counties across the state, according to an ECHD press release.
“After careful consideration and thorough review of the updated Interim Guidance for Sports and Recreation during the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, and with the acknowledgment of the important role sports can play in childhood development and achievement, we are permitting student athletes to partake in higher risk sports beginning Feb. 1, 2021,” Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers said in a statement.
Higher-risk sports include football, wrestling, ice hockey, basketball, volleyball and competitive cheer/dance.
Beers said her agency had issued a guidance document to Essex County school districts outlining the minimum requirements, metrics and recommendations school sports teams and leagues must follow.
ECHD expected to announce approvals and guidance for non-scholastic sports leagues before Feb. 1.
PLANS, CONSENT
School districts, among other things, must develop Board of Education sport-specific safety plans, seek parent/athlete informed consent and implement various health and safety measures, the press release said.
It was also noted that the county's testing positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average must remain at or below four percent, hospital capacity in the North Country region must be above 15 percent and the region's rate of hospitalizations "cannot be unacceptably high."
Data posted on the state's online COVID-19 dashboards indicated Essex County's average positivity rate was 3.3 percent as of Wednesday, and that 52 percent of the region's hospital beds and 38 percent of its intensive care unit beds were available.
“This decision is in no way intended to force school districts into activities that they are not comfortable resuming,” Beers clarified. “Districts or schools can choose to enact stricter requirements — or opt out of higher-risk sports activities until a later date."
The press release said the guidance emphasized ECHD and the state Department of Health's role to monitor and valuate COVID-19 data daily, and suspend higher-risk sports activities if indicated.
