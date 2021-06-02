ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Health Department will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at several local breweries in the coming weeks as part of the agency's new "Brewing Immunity in Our Community" initiative.
“We're kind of at that point where we're spending more time and effort on looking to reach people rather than have them come to us,” ECHD Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh told The Press-Republican.
“We're trying to get the word out and really increase awareness and education around vaccination and then provide the location that makes the access easier.”
ANYWHERE
As vaccination rates have gone up in the county — as of Wednesday, more than half the population was fully vaccinated — ECHD has found that it has reached everyone who was excited about getting vaccinated when the shots first rolled out, Whitmarsh said.
"Now we're at a place where we're really trying to reach people who are not necessarily against getting vaccinated, but they might be on the fence, or they might be taking a wait and see approach or they're not really thinking about it.
"When it's right in front of them, they might be more apt to take the opportunity and get vaccinated."
Whitmarsh said ECHD Public Health Director Linda Beers initially floated the idea of recruiting local breweries and other businesses and events for vaccination efforts.
“We know other counties have done similar things; we didn’t come up with it all on our own,” Whitmarsh said.
“But we do have a lot of really great local breweries and food systems here in Essex County, so it was something we really wanted to kind of put out there that we're really willing to be anywhere and go anywhere.”
OUT OF THE BOX
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery is set to kick off the effort on Saturday, June 12, with Ausable Brewing Company in Keeseville, Paradox Brewery in North Hudson and Ledge Hill Brewing Company in Westport set to follow suit later this month and in July.
ECHD will also be at the Willsboro Farmers Market with PAPA Duke's BBQ on July 15.
“They really wanted to jump in and help however they could," Whitmarsh said of the businesses.
Lake Placid Pub & Brewery co-owner Christopher Ericson described the initiative as thinking out of the box, and said it demonstrates how aggressively the county is working to get people vaccinated.
He noted the challenges small businesses everywhere, including his own, have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So anything that we can do to facilitate getting back to levels of business similar to pre-COVID levels, we are certainly willing to do.”
Those who participate in the clinic at his brewery will get a free beverage: a pint for those 21 or older or a soda for younger people.
CELEBRATES VACCINE
Both Ericson and Ausable Brewing Company co-owner Dan Badger said participating in the effort was a no-brainer.
Badger added that hosting the clinic, in a way, celebrates the vaccine.
“At least from our perspective, vaccines are what are going to allow businesses to open more normally again, so we want to encourage it any way we can.”
Badger said he is glad the area is doing as well as it is, and is hopeful that people who have been wary of the vaccine will decide to get it as they see more and more of their peers doing so.
Ericson, who is also president of the New York State Brewers Association, added that breweries around the state are rallying around the "a Shot and a Beer program" throughout June.
“I think the craft brewing industry has been very touched by this disease and we are particularly being hit hard being small businesses, so we're doing everything we can to get vaccines into arms.”
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Whitmarsh said ECHD plans to offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at these community clinics, since some people prefer a “one-and-done” vaccine and it can be harder to schedule a community clinic at the same exact location. The J&J shot is currently authorized for those 18 or older.
Registration links are available on ECHD's website, though Whitmarsh said the agency will try to make it as easy as possible for anyone who wants to participate.
“It’s obviously going to be subject to appointment availability and vaccine availability, but right now, we have appointments on the website, if those are not filled, certainly we will take walk-up appointments.”
ECHD asks anyone planning to get a vaccine at one of these clinics to enjoy their beverages after they get the jabs, and wait the appropriate amount of time — typically 15 minutes, or 30 for those with a history of immediate allergic reactions to injections — before imbibing.
RESPONSIBLE
ECHD's shift to these community clinics comes during a positive COVID picture.
The county has not reported any new cases since May 25 and, on Tuesday and Wednesday, ECHD was not monitoring any positive cases.
Whitmarsh believes vaccinations are a large part of this dropoff, but also noted seasonal variations in virus activities and how people are spending more time outdoors with the warmer weather.
Pointing to outbreaks occurring in other parts of the world where vaccination rates are not as high, Whitmarsh said she would say the community is not out of the woods yet.
There are huge benefits that come with getting vaccinated, she continued, still encouraging a cautious approach.
"Let's do the responsible thing so we can continue this trend and move forward from here."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
UPCOMING CLINICS
Essex County Health Department's first "Brewing Immunity in Our Community" vaccination clinic will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at Lake Placid Pub & Brewery.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered; those age 18 or older may participate.
Register at tinyurl.com/zjn97b6d or walk up to check availability.
Check co.essex.ny.us/Health/make-an-appointment/ for updates on the following community clinics:
• Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 26 at Paradox Brewery.
• Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at Ausable Brewing Company.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 15 at the Willsboro Farmers Market with PAPA Duke's BBQ.
• Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Ledge Hill Brewery.
