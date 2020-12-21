ECH offers stepdown unit for COVID-19 patients

ELIZABETHTOWN — University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital has found its place helping the North Country respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by creating a dedicated unit where post-acute patients can safely recover.
Since the spring, five private rooms have been set aside at the facility for patients stepping down from intensive care units at network and other area hospitals.
“I’m just really proud of the team here at ECH for thinking outside the box and meeting a need for patients that we maybe didn’t anticipate,” ECH Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Julie Tromblee told The Press-Republican.
"They’re here for the patient, they’re here for each other and they’re here for the community."
MORE THAN 30
Tromblee explained that the idea for the unit came about while the hospital was on a call during which other facilities said they had patients who needed rehab after having COVID-19, but were not able to put them anywhere.
“They weren’t able to go home yet,” she said. “They were kind of taking up an acute care bed that maybe somebody with a higher level of care needed and we were like, ‘Well why can’t we take care of these folks?’”
ECH does not have an ICU and is an established site for rehab services.
According to a hospital blog post, staff from multiple departments came together to create the stepdown unit.
Tromblee said the logistics of dedicating space and staff, ensuring the hospital had the required negative air pressure rooms and personal protective equipment available, and education had to be worked out.
“We’ve cared for more than 30 on the unit since the March timeframe and, in the last month, we’ve had two to three patients on the unit,” she said.
DAILY ACTIVITIES
Patients who may need to spend time in the stepdown unit before going home include those who have been ill with COVID-19 for a while and, as a result, have had decreased activity levels, Tromblee explained.
“They maybe couldn’t even do their own daily activities at home, maybe they couldn’t dress themselves, couldn’t give a meal to themselves and they needed some occupational therapy and physical therapy.
“Some challenges for folks were even just walking 10 steps. Building back up their muscles, their endurance levels to pre-COVID was the goal so that they could return home.”
BRING THE REHAB
The hospital’s physical therapists and occupational therapists perform evaluations on patients either when they arrive or the next morning, and that determines what their needs are, Tromblee said.
Their programs may begin with something as simple as a set of stairs or bedside exercises.
The blog post noted the rehab team both set up dedicated exercise space for the stepdown unit patients and, at times, brought the rehab directly to them so they could begin even before leaving isolation.
The equipment includes portable bikes and pulse oximeters, and plastic gait belts that can be wiped down.
Tromblee added that a seated stepper allows patients to move their feet, their arms or both at the same time to help build up their endurance.
ECH spokesperson Elizabeth Rogers noted that PT and OT staff have said people are surprised at how difficult it can be to perform basic tasks.
“Certainly that’s something that isn’t anticipated when you find out you’re positive, right, is down the line that you’ll be struggling to brush your teeth.”
CAN ACCOMMODATE MORE
Depending on the patient, rehab staff may recommend a home program, refer patients to another specialist or pass them along to a home care agency that offers physical therapy upon discharge, Tromblee said.
Though the state’s focus when it comes to a COVID-19 hospital surge is on acute care beds, she said, ECH would be able to accommodate more rehab patients if necessary.
“We do have other rooms that we can change into rehab beds, particularly if we need to help our area hospitals decompress so that they can free up higher level acute beds.”
SOCIAL ISOLATION
Staff in the stepdown unit also found social isolation was an issue for patients.
“Some of the patients did describe, ‘Oh, nobody had time to just sit and talk to me,’” Tromblee said.
“(The ECH team) would be able to take that time and sit with these patients, have conversations, talk about their life, find out a little more about them.”
The staff also helps facilitate video calls or window visits, such as by ensuring patients have phones if they need them to speak with family members on the other side of the glass.
Tromblee added that, in some rooms, the hospital has installed a Kindle or an iPad on the wall so that, if patients ring for a nurse, a staff member can check in via video.
“It just was one more avenue so they didn’t feel socially isolated. And our IT department was awesome in helping to facilitate and get that set up on short notice.”
