ELIZABETHTOWN — University of Vermont Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital is now offering by-appointment COVID-19 testing at all six of its community-based health centers throughout Essex County.
“It’s clear that diagnostic testing is key to controlling the spread of COVID-19, and we want to make it easier for people to get a test when they need one,” ECH Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Julie Tromblee said in a statement.
"So we have added six additional locations and a dedicated number for scheduling.”
SIX LOCATIONS
Drive-up testing is available at the health center locations, which are in AuSable Forks, Crown Point, Elizabethtown, Westport, Willsboro and Wilmington.
Patients who do not need to visit their providers can be swabbed in their vehicles, a press release said.
Test results for symptomatic patients and those who need to be tested before a medical procedure usually take two to four days to come in. Results for those without symptoms take five to 10 days to come in.
Per state Department of Health guidelines, testing and processing are prioritized for those at greatest risk: people with COVID-like symptoms, a known exposure to a confirmed case and essential workers, the release said.
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY
Patients' financial responsibility for a diagnostic COVID test at ECH will depend on their insurance plans and whether the tests are medically necessary. The self-pay charge is $150.
ECH had previously offered by-appointment testing during dedicated hours at emergency departments in Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga.
"Appointments at these locations may be scheduled if deemed medically necessary and outside normal health center hours," the release said.
The six health centers are open Monday through Friday and the Elizabethtown Community Health Center offers Saturday hours.
