PLATTSBURGH - Eat Dessert First: A Celebration of Life, the FitzPatrick Cancer Center’s signature celebration of cancer survivorship, takes place Sunday, June 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital campus.
“For nearly 30 years, the FitzPatrick Cancer Center has celebrated cancer survivors in a big way. We’re doing it this year too, safely – even in the midst of a pandemic,” explained Regional Oncology Services Director Lan Pratt.
Cancer survivors are invited to drive through the festively decorated FCC campus to receive a novelty ice cream and other give-aways, a news release said.
“We’re celebrating life while social distancing,” explained Stacey LaFave, Cancer Center oncology social worker.
LaFave said the ice cream will be distributed to survivors in their cars and are encouraged to remain in their cars to practice social distancing while enjoying their treat.
“Eat Dessert First – the 2020 version – may be celebrated differently than in the past but the focus remains the same: to celebrate life. This year, it’s a celebration of life while social distancing,” the release said.
For the past 26 years, according to Pratt, the FitzPatrick Cancer Center joins other Cancer Centers across the country each June to honor cancer survivors, remind everyone that survivorship begins on the day of diagnosis and to bring attention to the challenges survivors of cancer face every day.
She added that this year’s event includes a number of safety measures that support social distancing while still honoring survivors and those who support them.
“Our team will be wearing masks and of course maintaining social distancing,” Pratt said.
Opening in 1990, the FitzPatrick Cancer Center set a new standard of cancer care in the North Country. Offering a comprehensive and coordinated approach to cancer care, high quality cancer services are provided under one roof.
Support groups, educational opportunities and events like Eat Dessert First: A Celebration of Life highlight the Center’s commitment to meeting the emotional and spiritual needs of those battling cancer, the release said.
What began as an early June ice cream social in the parking lot of the FCC became a community-wide event complete with free desserts and entertainment. Eventually, Eat Dessert First: A Celebration of Life became part of the American Cancer Society’s extraordinary Relay for Life.
“Community support for this celebration has always be tremendous and I’m proud to say that continued as we partnered with the Cancer Society,” LaFave said.
Eat Dessert First is free and open to survivors and their loved ones. Participants are encouraged to use the CVPH Cornelia Street entrance and to follow the signs to the FCC entrance and parking area.
For more information, go to UVMHealth.org/CVPH.
