PLATTSBURGH - Eat Dessert First: A Celebration of Life, the FitzPatrick Cancer Center’s signature celebration of cancer survivorship will take this Sunday, June 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the FitzPatrick Cancer Center’s parking lot located on the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) campus.
Cancer survivors are invited to drive through the festively decorated FCC lot to receive a novelty ice cream and other give-aways. Social distancing and masks are required. Survivors are encouraged to remain in their cars while enjoying their treat.
Opening in 1990, the FitzPatrick Cancer Center set a new standard of cancer care in the North Country. Offering a comprehensive and coordinated approach to cancer care, high quality cancer services are provided under one roof. Support groups, educational opportunities and events like Eat Dessert First: A Celebration of Life highlight the Center’s commitment to meeting the emotional and spiritual needs of those battling cancer.
What began as an early June ice cream social in the parking lot of the FCC became a community-wide event complete with free desserts and entertainment. Eventually, Eat Dessert First: A Celebration of Life became part of the American Cancer Society’s extraordinary Relay for Life.
Eat Dessert First is free and open to survivors and their loved ones. Participants are encouraged to use the CVPH Cornelia Street entrance and to follow the signs to the FCC entrance and parking area. For more information, go to UVMHealth.org/CVPH.
