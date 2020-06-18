Drive-in ‘Star Wars’ showing to benefit Honor Flight

MORRISONVILLE — The drive-in theater at the Clinton County Fairgrounds will present evening showings of the original 1977 “Star Wars: A New Hope” on Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21.
The iconic sci-fi film, which is the first in the “Star Wars” original trilogy, will begin at 9:15 p.m. on both days, with gates opening at 7:30 p.m.
The fan favorite marks the newly established theater’s second film offering since it opened with showings of “Grease” on June 13 and 14.
With a maximum capacity of 250 vehicles, the venue saw a full house on its opening weekend, having to turn about 80 vehicles away to prevent overcrowding.
“We are thrilled with last weekend’s turnout and greatly appreciate the community’s support and enthusiasm,” Clinton County Fair Manager Mike Perrotte said in a news release.
“The feedback we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive so far, but we’re also taking note of ways we can improve the experience for future attendees.”
In response to minor visibility issues that arose on opening night, parking has been moved across the street to a slightly lower location, which, in effect, raises the screen by about 10 feet.
In addition, trucks and large vehicles will be required to park at the back of the venue to ensure guests in smaller vehicles have an unobstructed view.
“We are also going to start 15 minutes later to adjust to the later sunset this time of year, resulting in a clearer picture on the screen,” Perrotte said.
In lieu of set admission fees at the June 20 and 21 showings, attendees will be asked to make a donation to North Country Honor Flight. Concessions will be available at additional cost. Exact change is appreciated.
“We’re pleased to be able to offer family-friendly entertainment at a venue that’s both nostalgic and allows for social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Perrotte said.
“We’re hoping for another great turnout this weekend."
All attendees will be required to follow strict guidelines put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health agencies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These guidelines can be found at www.clintoncountyfair.com and by visiting Clinton County Fair, NY on Facebook.
The theater’s next film is tentatively planned for Fourth of July weekend. Details about this and other future showings at the drive-in theater at the Clinton County Fairgrounds will be shared as they become available.
