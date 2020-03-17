PLATTSBURGH — When staff of the Fourth Ward Club heard Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was halting their on-site sales in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the initial reaction was sadness.
"That's the first thing that comes to mind," bar operator Gary Duquette Jr. told The Press-Republican on Monday. "This bar has been open since 1906; we have opened 365 days a year for as long as I can remember.
It's hard enough for small businesses to successfully open seven days a week and now we have to close for an undetermined amount of time."
CAUSING PANIC
The Fourth Ward, which sits at 36 Montcalm Ave. in the old French Quarter of the City of Plattsburgh, wasn't alone in its woes.
Fellow city-based establishment Bobby's Lounge was right there with them and owner Robert "Bobby" Hall thought the lack of a time table was the source of some anxiety.
"We don't know when it is going to end," he said. "I realize (Cuomo) doesn't know, because of the virus, but it's the uncertainty of the whole thing that's making people panic."
THE EMPLOYEES
Hall's biggest concern, though, was for the local bar's employees.
"I have six," he said. "Five of them definitely depend on what they make at Bobby's Lounge to live. They are very concerned and very worried about their livelihoods."
Corey Rosoff, owner of Monopole Bar at 7 Protection Ave. in downtown Plattsburgh, said he had about 20 employees, most of which were part-time, that he would try to keep on payroll.
"We will find tasks inside, like cleaning, etc. to keep them employed," he said.
CARRYOUT ALCOHOL
In a Monday morning news release, there was a clause for restaurants and bars, saying "these establishments will be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol."
Rosoff said Monopole would explore that option and nail down any details soon, though, he added, it wouldn't "replace the tips bartenders get."
The Fourth Ward planned to look into that, as well, but wasn't sure if it would be profitable.
"We can't sell our stuff for any cheaper than what the local convenience and grocery stores do," Duquette said.
'CLOSE UP'
As for Bobby's Lounge, Hall thought his bar wasn't fit for those type of sales.
"I'm not a take-out place," the bar owner said. "As far as delivery and stuff like that — I don't have the capability.
I just have to close up and hope (Cuomo) lifts this as soon as possible."
NOT SO LUCKY
The governor's order went into effect the day before a big day for bar sales: St. Patrick's Day.
"This will be the first St. Patrick's Day in over 100 years that we won't be able to celebrate," Duquette said of the Fourth Ward.
"We made all of our orders for it, so we've got 250-some-odd cases of beer just sitting in the basement; it's depressing."
Rosoff felt the same, but said there was nothing he could do about it.
"I feel bad for customers. I feel bad for my staff," he said. "I've never seen this happen before, but I also understand the reasoning.
We'll probably try to have a St. Patrick's Day party down the line at some point — even though it's not the same thing."
