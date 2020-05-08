PLATTSBURGH — Two North Country names were added to the state's New York Forward Re-Opening Advisory Board, soon after upstate officials had called for more regional reps.
Prominent chamber figures Garry Douglas and James McKenna have joined the working group.
NY FORWARD
Early last week, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the 100-member board was made up of business, academic, community and civic leaders from across the Empire State.
Cuomo had said New York Forward was hoped to guide the reopening process following the continued COVID-19 pandemic and "ensure businesses are following the necessary guidelines to preserve public health as we work towards a new normal."
"The goal is to safely resume public and private sector industries through a region-based, industry-specific and data-driven approach that allows people to get back to work without triggering widespread transmission of the virus," a recent chamber release says, "which could endanger lives and overwhelm the healthcare system."
MORE NO. CO. VOICES
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) had been happy to hear of the advisory board, but thought upstate membership had been lacking.
"Though there are many statewide organizations, I would have liked to see some familiar names from the North Country region," Little had said.
"I feel strongly that we are a region that can lead, especially our manufacturing, and have contacted the governor's office to convey my desire to see the advisory board expanded."
Sen. Little was joined in her dismay by Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh), Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) and North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville).
And Jones, Stec and Stefanik all named North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Douglas, who had not yet been selected, as a good pick for the board.
"He’s got his finger on the pulse and he understands politics and government and he’s been around this for a long time," Stec had said of Douglas.
"He would be a resource, and I’m sure he will be.”
DOUGLAS, MCKENNA NAMED
As of Thursday, Douglas, as well as McKenna, president and CEO of the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism, or ROOST, had both accepted appointments to the board by Gov. Cuomo.
They were to join Jefferson Community College President Dr. Ty Stone as representatives of the North Country region.
"The North Country is the largest geographic region of New York State," McKenna says in Thursday news release.
"Having Dr. Stone, Garry Douglas and myself on this Advisory Board guarantees that all areas and industries of our region will be represented, which will ensure our reopening is following the protocols as identified by the governor and in synergy with the entire state," he continues.
"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on this board."
Douglas thanked the state governor for the opportunity to "participate in this important process.
"And to be a part of the statewide team of advisors from various sectors and regions that the Governor has brought together."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
