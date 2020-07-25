PLATTSBURGH — One of the most ardent supporters and facilitators of cross-border commerce in the region is hopeful that local businesses will survive the border travel restrictions and once again flourish on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It continues to be important to be realistic, both in terms of the actual pandemic and the status of the border, and I believe most businesspeople are doing their best to survive based on realistic expectations," North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said.
The border between Canada and the U.S. was largely closed on March 21 due to the pandemic, and the closure has been extended to at least Aug. 21.
Commercial and essential travel can take place, but the tourism travel, a mainstay in Clinton County, is gone.
Douglas said this summer pretty much is washed out in terms of Canadian visitation, and border restrictions are likely to extend past summer.
There is very little support in Canada to change the border situation soon, Douglas said.
"But we will not relent in calling on the two governments for a plan and decision making framework as well as consideration of at least some modest interim expansions of essential travel, such as owners of property and boats within 50 or 100 miles of the border," he said.
"Thankfully, the commercial side of the border has continued without any new restrictions, and this has helped to maintain most of the Northern Tier's significant players in manufacturing, warehousing and customs services, for example."
The chamber has assisted several entities in confirming Essential Business status so they could remain open during the shutdown and helped a number with their federal loan applications, including a couple of Rouses Point manufacturers.
The Chamber has also been directly working with hundreds of local businesses, including many in the Northern Tier, from assisting them with funding and loan applications to training to meet state re-opening guidelines to assisting with PPE supplies, and they will continue to do so, Douglas said.
"Our aim is to help leave no business behind and while that can't be 100 percent, we will do all we can to guide and assist every one of them," he said.
The chamber is encouraging small businesses to maximize the use of all types of assistance available and will help with that, including identifying whatever new support is contained in the next expected Congressional relief act, hopefully to be finalized in the next few weeks, said Douglas said.
"One of the great pluses has been the degree to which our area residents are doing their part to maximize local business, by buying things locally, patronizing our restaurants and also supporting our non-profits," he said.
"This is the best way everyone can help our businesses through this challenge, and simultaneously help their employees and the vitality of our communities."
