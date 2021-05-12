Douglas: Be a vaccine ambassador

PLATTSBURGH — Garry Douglas, known to occasionally quote Winston Churchill, instead called to mind "great American philosopher" Pat Benatar's wisdom, "Hit me with your best shot."
"Right now the best shot we can all be hit with is the easiest available, first available (COVID) vaccine you can go and get in your arm," the North Country Chamber of Commerce president/CEO told attendees of a virtual panel on vaccine safety and hesitancy Tuesday.
DIRECT IMPACT
There is no longer any inconvenience to getting vaccinated, Douglas said, noting multiple sites, walk-in appointments and expanded eligibility.
"If anybody out there listening, or you have family members, you have friends, you have co-workers who are hesitating or delaying for any reason, we hope your takeaway when this is concluded ... will be to become an ambassador to convince them to go get vaccinated for reason of health, certainly their health, (and) the health of the community."
Douglas added that there are very important business and "daily life" reasons as well, first pointing to the desire for restrictions on nonessential travel across the U.S.-Canada border to be lifted.
"We want to be able to cross like we always used to and to have our Canadian friends back in the North Country."
The sooner we can maximize the number of people vaccinated, he said, the sooner conversations with Canada can move toward normalization.
"You have a direct impact and everybody who is not vaccinated yet has a direct impact on our ability to get to that conversation."
LIFT RESTRICTIONS
Getting vaccinated will also help small businesses, and restaurants in particular, who remain under various restrictions, Douglas said.
While it is true that many of those places are open and have customers, they have not yet returned to profitability, he added.
Increasing vaccination rates will help lift those limitations, and also help the region by bringing back business and tourism travel.
"Make that part of your story as ambassadors," Douglas urged.
BIZ COMMUNITY ROLE
Dr. Wouter Rietsema, who coordinates the North County Regional Vaccine Network, held up vaccine efficacy as the reason case counts are improving in Clinton County.
He said the business community can help support vaccination efforts, such as by creating incentives.
"I’d be happy to talk to anyone about that through incentivizing in many different ways. As Garry pointed out, it’s in the business community’s best interest, so become partners with us, we’d be happy to partner with you."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.