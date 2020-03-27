PLATTSBURGH — Store clerks are essential during the COVID-19 pandemic and, as such, Yando's Big M is doing what it can to keep those workers safe.
"We wear gloves as much as possible, wipe down all of the carts and handles — basically try to keep everything as clean as we can," Co-Owner Mark Yando said Wednesday.
"We're doing everything we can to protect them."
CUSTOMER HELP
While the store was doing its part, Yando thought customers could do their "due diligence," as well.
"I would tell them to make sure that their reusable bags are clean when they come in," he advised.
Plus, he added, there wasn't a whole lot of time to stop and chitchat anymore.
"It's not that we don't want to talk to (customers), but we keep our distance," Yando said. "We're very kind, show them where everything is, but that's all we can safely do right now."
The area's Stewart's Shops had requests for its patrons, as well.
"We ask our customers to be courteous to each other during this stressful time," PR Specialist Erica Komoroske said, "and to please keep a distance of six-feet apart."
STOCKING WOES
Yando said the supermarket, which sits in the Skyway Shopping Center in the south end of the City of Plattsburgh, was steadily busy, but its largest challenge was getting in product.
Things like pasta and bread, as well as frozen and canned vegetables, were all hard to come by, he said.
"And any kind of paper product — whether it's napkins, Kleenex, toilet tissue — it's all out," Yando said. "What happens is, we place orders and when the truck comes in the next day, it's 'What did we get?' and, 'What didn't we get?'
We're told nationwide it's a two-week window before we start seeing things."
AT STEWART'S
Komoroske said, due to the novel coronavirus, Stewart's Shops had made changes to its locations, like instituting new hours, as well as sanitizing as frequently as possible.
"Our booths have been closed and we do not allow congregating of any kind in our shops," she said. "We are a take-out only business for the time being; all food must be consumed off-premises.
Effective immediately, Komoroske added, "we are no longer accepting bottle returns for the protection of our customers and partners."
'IN AND OUT'
On top of its added cleaning practices, Yando's Big M has begun opening its doors to senior citizens only from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
"That has worked wonderfully," Yando said, adding that during most hours, all checkout lanes were up and running. "To help get everyone in and out as quickly as possible."
