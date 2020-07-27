PLATTSBURGH — The state Department of Health has issued Meadowbrook Healthcare a deficiency for providing hair services to residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Such services have not been permitted in nursing homes for months due to the outbreak.
Meadowbrook Administrator/CEO Paul Richards had told The Press-Republican in June that the facility's beautician, who has privately contracted with the nursing home for more than 30 years, provided a much-needed service that helped with residents' and patients' quality of life.
Meadowbrook suspended the service June 24 after New York State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Coordinator for Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties Amy Gehrig filed a complaint with the DOH.
BALANCE
DOH spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond told The Press-Republican that the DOH understands the need for nursing home operators to strike a balance between maintaining the dignity of residents while keeping them safe during the pandemic.
"That is why all 613 nursing homes in New York must follow existing guidance restricting visitors, which applies to anyone that provides hairdressing services," he continued.
"On July 17, DOH cited Meadowbrook for not adhering to the visitation guidance that’s been put into place to protect the lives of nursing home residents.”
More information about the details of the deficiency and what consequences have resulted were not immediately available Friday.
DONATIONS
After DOH cited Meadowbrook, the facility countered to see if they could hire the hairdresser to be an official staff member, Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes said.
"We were denied," she continued. "Thus, we have done outreach to the community for donations of hair products and beauty supplies."
A recent Facebook post solicited donations for curlers, rollers, nail polish, hair products and other items.
"Our already busy staff are going to step up and use the donated items to help our residents feel good about themselves, once again," Geddes said.
