DOH blocks Meadowbrook's launch of care plan meetings

PLATTSBURGH — Meadowbrook Healthcare will not be launching an experimental Compassionate Care Plan that would have allowed for socially-distanced meetings between residents and their families today after all.
Citing its responsibility to protect residents' rights, the facility had announced Wednesday that residents and family who voluntarily reviewed and signed an AMA (Against Medical Advice) document "which alerts them to the potential dangers of going against medical advice of exiting the building and possibly contacting COVID-19" would be able to participate in scheduled visits, according to a press release.
But upon learning about the proposed visitation plan, the state Department of Health had contacted Meadowbrook Administrator/CEO Paul Richards "to notify him that this practice is unacceptable," DOH spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond told The Press-Republican.
"That administrator told DOH that the visitation plan would not be put in place."
Meadowbrook Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes confirmed that the DOH had contacted Richards and that the Compassionate Care Plan would not be launching today.
She added that Meadowbrook is working with DOH to change the guidelines for limited visitation that it released July 10.
'STRINGENT RULES'
The Plattsburgh facility closed its doors to visitors and non-essential vendors March 11 in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents' interactions with family or friends have taken place via telephone, Facetime and window visits.
Meadowbrook called the DOH guidelines for limited visitation "very stringent rules" that "unfortunately many (nursing homes) cannot meet."
The criteria for reopening to visitation include no new positive test results among facility staff or residents for at least 28 days, no staffing shortages, having personal protective equipment available for visitors and the submission of a reopening plan to DOH for final approval.
Meadowbrook's press release said just 10 percent of nursing homes statewide have been able to allow visitations, and claimed that no Clinton County homes were permitted to do so per DOH rules.
As of Wednesday morning, 71 nursing homes statewide were in full compliance with the guidelines and were able to initiate visitation plans, compared with 22 on the first day of eligibility, according to the DOH.
About 190 nursing homes were eligible, but had not yet submitted visitation plans.
“As we said from the beginning, science and safety would guide our decision to resume visitations to nursing homes, and it has," Hammond said.
"The number of facilities that are eligible to reopen to visitors, and the number that have taken the next step, shows they are appropriately adhering to (U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) guidelines with smart and cautious plans for visitation.
"Given the increase in cases nationally, we commend them for all they — and all New Yorkers — have done to flatten the curve and to stay safe.”
OBLIGED TO INFORM
Meadowbrook's release said the AMA document is a universal health care document all patients and families have the right to exercise, and that Meadowbrook believed it could offer the universal policy as an avenue for them to safely come together.
“It is our understanding that CMS and DOH do not have a regulation, policy, law or guideline that states a resident or their health care proxy cannot remove themselves/someone from a facility," Richards had said.
"Keep in mind, nursing homes are not prisons."
Since residents must receive, and the facility must provide, "the necessary care and services to attain or maintain the highest practicable physical, mental and psychosocial well-being," Meadowbrook had an obligation to inform residents and family members about the AMA policy, Richards had said.
He had added that they could not ethically ignore the sadness, sorrow and depression among residents.
"If we don’t come up with a plan, a realistic safe plan, residents may never see their loved ones ever again.”
Richards had argued that the DOH visitation guidelines were "virtually impossible to adhere to for many nursing homes."
"If the DOH and CMS intervenes and declares the resident/family or the facility does not have the right to AMA, or prohibits a facility from permitting this, then based on all their resident rights regulations and our mandate to uphold them, it would be the highest form of doublespeak and all nursing homes should just begin closing their doors now.”
PRECAUTIONS REQUIRED
If the Compassionate Care Plan had moved forward, residents and families would have been required to remain six feet apart at all times, and a staff member would have accompanied residents to ensure precautions were being followed, the release had said.
Geddes had said the meetings would have taken place in designated spots closest to residents' neighborhoods so they would not have had to be transported through the facility.
She confirmed that residents, family members and supervising staff would have had to wear masks.
If either or both parties had violated the AMA safety guidelines, they would have had to quarantine for 14 days following the interaction.
New York State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Coordinator for Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties Amy Gehrig told The Press-Republican that, while Meadowbrook was required to submit a visitation plan to the DOH to ensure compliance with federal and state regulations and guidance, advocacy for and communications with residents and families would continue both at Meadowbrook and around the state.
"I look forward to seeing them in person as soon as that can be done appropriately and safely."
