PLATTSBURGH — Though area representatives welcomed the announcement Friday that limited nursing home visitation could resume, a local facility described the accompanying requirements as "onerous."
“For 120 days nursing home residents, their families and staff have made immense sacrifices to keep their facilities, and the community at large, safe," Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said in a statement.
"Today’s announcement from New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker is welcome news for the thousands of North Country residents who have been longing to safely visit their loved ones; they now have a light at the end of the tunnel and I am proud that the governor heard my advocacy on this very personal issue.”
NO CASES FOR 28 DAYS
According to a state Department of Health press release, facilities must be without COVID-19 for at least 28 days before they can resume visitations, a threshold set by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Residents will be allowed two visitors at a time, at least one of whom must be at least 18 years old.
Visitors must undergo temperature checks, wear face coverings and practice social distancing.
The DOH further stipulated that only 10 percent of residents can have visitors at any time.
Nursing homes who open up for this limited visitation must submit their plans to DOH and "affirmatively attest" they are following the outlined guidance.
Effective July 15, on-site visitation for the state's Long-Term Care Ombudsman program will resume. Ombudsman staff must use personal protective equipment and be screened as if they were staff members of the facilities.
That includes testing negative for the coronavirus within the past week.
"The Department of Health will make adjustments to the visitation policy as appropriate based on facts and data following this initial phase to ensure the health and safety of residents, staff and visitors," the release said.
'MAJOR VICTORY'
State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) said she was glad visitations can resume.
"I can't imagine the loneliness nor the frustration and sadness of loved ones wanting to see their family members," she continued.
"I am hopeful and confident that these visits can and will be done safely and that the policy can be relaxed further in the months ahead. Allowing these visits will be a big boost that so many need right now."
Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) noted the difficulty faced and sacrifices made by nursing home residents and their loved ones over the past four months.
“This decision to resume in-person visitation is a major victory for them," he continued.
“I’ve heard from so many residents, anxious to see their loved ones again and wondering when they’d have that opportunity again. I’m so glad for them, and all concerned New Yorkers that this important time and visitation rights have been restored."
'ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE'
Meadowbrook Healthcare Community Relations Coordinator Sandy Geddes noted that the Plattsburgh facility would have to delay visitations for about 20 days since a staff member tested positive this week.
In the meantime, the nursing home will be working on the visitation plan that needs final approval from the DOH.
"We would do anything, we've been waiting and anxious for this," Geddes said. "We really want to see our residents be happy, but feel that this is going to be a really difficult run."
She said it would be "almost impossible" for nursing homes to comply with all the requirements outlined by the DOH, including not having staffing shortages, having adequate staff to monitor the visits and having enough masks available for visitors.
The fact that a negative test would force the facility to cease visitation again puts a lot of added pressure on staff and creates anxiety for families, Geddes added.
But she has great faith that Meadowbrook staff will do everything in their power to let families come back to visit residents.
"If Meadowbrook's past is any indication, we will look at every aspect to calculate everything we need to do to provide excellent care to residents and patients while communicating as effectively as we can with our Meadowbrook families and staff, and the community."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.