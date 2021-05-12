PLATTSBURGH — The most prevalent myth Dr. William Borgos hears about COVID-19 vaccines is that those who are younger and healthier do not need to get it.
“That population, we really try to focus on this idea that it’s not just about helping yourself, it’s really about helping protect your family and really, more broadly, your community," he said.
"If we all do this one small thing, ... get vaccinated, it’s going to dramatically reduce the risk to our friends, our neighbors, our extended family, and allow all of us get back to the things we love.”
FEAR, LAISSEZ-FAIRE
Borgos, who is Hudson Headwaters Health Network's chief medical officer, joined other regional doctors in a virtual panel discussion about COVID vaccine safety and hesitancy that was moderated by North Country Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Garry Douglas and his Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce counterpart, Michael Bittel, on Tuesday.
Dr. Wouter Rietsema, whose roles include coordinator of the North Country Regional Vaccine Network and vice president of population health and information services at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, said the North Country initially led New York in vaccination efforts, but hit vaccine hesitancy a little bit before the rest of the state.
He sees two primary reasons people have not gotten the jabs yet.
“One is fear ... fear of the government interference, fear of impact on women of child-bearing age. Lots of fears, many of which are not, you know, scientifically-based, but they’re real nonetheless."
The other, Rietsema said, is a "laissez-faire attitude" prevalent among young people who do not perceive themselves as much at risk of COVID or the negative impacts that can come with it.
40% REMAIN
Within the seven North Country counties, about 57% of the eligible population has been vaccinated, Rietsema said.
The job ahead, he continued, is to try to figure out how to reach the remaining 40% percent that has yet to get the jabs.
Borgos sees primary care physicians helping to get that number as low as possible by leveraging established relationships with their patients
Though not a perfect strategy, he said, Hudson Headwaters has found having one-on-one conversations with patients to identify and address their concerns in the privacy of an exam room to be pretty effective.
MOVING TARGET
Dr. Elizabeth Bartos, a family medicine specialist at Adirondack Health, said the reasons she hears for why people are not getting vaccinated range from false conspiracies that the vaccines change people's DNA, to the idea that, since they are being deployed under emergency use authorizations and not full federal approval, they are experimental in nature.
"It’s a moving target. I try to use science and empathy and personal experiences and really just encouraging most of them to keep an open mind.”
Dr. Geoffrey Serfilippi, a pulmonologist who co-directs intensive care medicine at Glens Falls Hospital, believes most people are not aware that the genetics-based vaccination research which led to the development of Pfizer and Moderna's messenger RNA vaccines actually began in the 1990s.
"The medical research community was ready and prepared to move quickly once they knew the sequence of this (novel coronavirus).”
SCRUTINY
Bartos noted that there is a contingent of people against vaccines in general, as well as a big chunk taking a “wait and see” approach.
Serfilippi assured those waiting on full approval from the Food and Drug Administration that it's going to happen and, speaking from an intensive care point of view, said he has not seen any people who have been vaccinated come to the hospital with serious side effects.
According to Borgos, the COVID vaccines are among the best-studied.
“They’re under more scientific and media scrutiny ... than any vaccines used.”
BIG NUMBERS
Regarding how she responds to those who claim COVID has a survivability rate of more than 99%, Bartos said she stresses the possibility of long-haul symptoms like brain fog and extreme fatigue.
Borgos added that the medical community is still working to understand these "long COVID" symptoms that linger among a significant minority of patients, and that he encourages people to place their bets on on getting COVID at all.
Bartos also pointed to how COVID is currently devastating India, and questioned how people can see that and not want to do everything to stop the pandemic.
Serfilippi added that COVID can, and has, overwhelmed health care systems, while Rietsema posited that 1 in 100 is still a big number when you apply it to a population.
“In Clinton County, that would be 800 deaths. These are big, scary numbers and I would not minimize that number.”
ADOLESCENTS
On Wednesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds against the coronavirus.
Borgos said it is extremely important to target that age group, noting that a significant portion of new cases are among those young people.
When it comes to vaccinating adolescents, Bartos said she has dealt with a range of perspectives, from a family who said they will move to a different state if New York requires the COVID vaccine for school-age children to others who line their kids up as soon as it is available.
Increasing percentages of children going to hospitals with serious COVID symptoms are both compelling and scary, she said, adding that she hopes empathy, science and encouragement will convince skeptical parents.
ABSOLUTELY VALUE
Experts now say achieving herd immunity in the U.S. is unlikely due to both variants and vaccine hesitancy.
Rietsema described herd immunity as a tough concept to define and said the figure for achieving it against the coronavirus is not truly known.
Still, there is absolutely value in getting vaccinated, he continued.
“We want to get our numbers down to zero now, but more importantly we need persistence, and the more people that are immune if we start seeing variants arise, the better prepared we are to limit the spread.
“When we hit the right number, bells won’t go off and and lights won’t go off, we’ll just know it because we won’t see more cases and we’ll be resistant when that less (vaccine)-susceptible variant pops up.”
