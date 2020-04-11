PLATTSBURGH — As of Friday, 346 individuals had been tested for COVID-19 in Clinton County and 42 of them had tested positive, five of which had since recovered.
"I’m happy to report that, thus far, we have had no deaths due to COVID-19 in our hospital," Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Keith Collins said of the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Friday morning.
"Hopefully we can keep it that way."
As of later that day, however, the hospital had reported its first death from the virus, an 80-year-old woman who had been admitted on April 2.
SUPPORTIVE CARE
Collins, who spoke at the county's weekly virtual press conference held via Facebook live, said, as of Friday morning, the hospital had seven confirmed cases in its Intensive Care Unit, or ICU, and six confirmed cases who were non-ICU patients.
“We’ve had a couple of cases that have been taken off of ventilators, who are stable and doing OK," Collins said, adding that five were still hooked up to the devices.
"I'm cautiously optimistic that two of them have come off of ventilators, so hopefully that's going to be a good sign."
Collins said three CVPH patients with COVID-19 had also gotten well enough to be discharged, leaving the hospital.
"I think that’s a testament so far to the fact that, despite the fact that there is no specific treatment, it's supportive care," he said. "We have had a group of people that are doing great supportive care, both in and out of our ICU."
SURGE PLAN
County Director of Public Health John Kanoza spoke briefly of a surge plan, which, hospital Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema spoke of last week.
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, Rietsema had said private facilities in the state had been asked to provide a survey of their available PPE, ventilators, capacity, staff and COVID-19 testing supplies to the state.
"We know that the possibility is there that we will be asked to provide equipment or staff," Rietsema had said. "We don’t know at all what that looks like.
The possibility might be that patients would come up here.”
MORE PLANNING
The CVPH doctor had said the hospital, under its current surge plan, could handle up to 70 added patients if needed.
Kanoza said he, along with other county officials, like Legislature Chairman Mark Henry, Sheriff Dave Favro and Emergency Services Director Eric Day, had been in communications with representatives of CVPH and SUNY Plattsburgh.
"(In order) to implement building staff surge planning, including possible use of SUNY dorms for a surge of patients, as well as a possibility of using a prefabricated hospital surge building," he said Friday.
PUBLIC OUTREACH
Kanoza discussed the recent decision to keep campgrounds and golf courses closed, and said the county would make some adjustments to its public outreach.
On top of weekly press conferences and routine releases, he said the Department of Health would be doing regular 10-minute briefings on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
“Which will include case number updates, focus subject discussions for that day."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.