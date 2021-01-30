PLATTSBURGH — New variants of the coronavirus have medical professionals rethinking common mask-wearing practices.
Among them is Dr. Anthony Fauci, who recently endorsed double-masking, the practice of wearing one mask on top of the other, in order to get more protection from COVID-19, especially with newer and more infectious variants spreading worldwide and in the states.
Dr. Keith Collins, an infectious disease specialist and chair of CVPH's infectious control committee, agreed.
“I think that's a good idea,” he said, “But I personally would be just happy to get everybody to wear at least one mask.”
GAITER WARNINGS
For masks, Collins suggests a double-layerd cloth mask that provides a tight fit around the nose, mouth and chin. If people are looking to double up, he suggests avoiding looking for medical-grade masks like N-95s and instead use another cloth mask.
“Hospitals need their PPE,” he said. “We're still, believe it or not, having shortages of PPE, not at our hospital, but nationally we do.”
Although, Collins cautioned against gaiter face coverings, which he said can do more harm than good.
“There was a study done at Duke University where they looked at these different kinds of masks, and they found that, paradoxically, the gaiter actually made the little droplets that come out our mouths break up and made them even smaller so that they could go further,” he said.
UK VARIANT
With the UK variant of the virus, B.1.1.7., being found recently in Essex County, Collins said now more than ever is the time to strengthen health and safety practices, such as mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing. If not, the pandemic could get a lot worse before it gets better.
“There has been modeling in the United States that shows the UK variant could cause another wave by March if we do not socially distance and do what we need to do because it is more spreadable,” Collins said.
Evidence so far suggests the UK variant is about 50 percent more infectious than the original strain, Collins said, but there's also not much evidence to suggest it's more deadly either.
VACCINATIONS
Vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer are said to be effective against the UK variant, Collins said
“The sooner we get people vaccinated, the better off we're going to be,” Collins said while also acknowledging that there are more people requesting vaccines than there are available.
“It speaks to the fact that as much as I am sick of this, you are sick of this, everyone is sick of this, we have to keep doing what we've been doing, and we have to do it even better.”
OTHER VARIANTS
But there are other variants. One first identified in South Africa is known to be less affected by current vaccines. Collins said that the manufacturers of the mRNA vaccines have made them relatively simple enough to be able to tweak to fight off new variants, which Moderna has already started with the South African variant that has been identified in South Carolina Thursday.
Variants, Collins said, is an inevitability with RNA viruses like COVID-19, and it's the ones that haven't been identified he is also worried about.
“When you let a virus like this mutate around the world, there's all sorts of variants that are going to be out there that we haven't even heard about and haven't learned about,” he said.
With the Super Bowl this Sunday, Collins hopes residents will take the appropriate precautions.
“I pray that everyone thinks about where we are in this pandemic and try not to have these gatherings in their houses,” he said.
“I know it's fun. I know they want to do it. I know we're all tired of having to do this, but please do not have gatherings of multiple family members of multiple different families in one household. It's just asking for another wave to hit us on top of the waves we've already got.”
