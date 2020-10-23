PLATTSBURGH — While local healthcare providers haven't had to deal with massive amounts of COVID-19 cases like those in New York City have, they still have plenty of experience in treating the deadly virus.
In terms of treatment, there are some things that healthcare workers know about COVID-19 now that they didn’t in March, according to Dr. Keith Collins, an infectious disease specialist at University of Vermont Healthcare Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.
At a news conference Thursday, Collins wanted to paint a clear picture of treatment options being used at CVPH currently.
Consensus is building in the medical community, he said, that dexamethasone is helping reduce the risk of dying of the disease for moderately to severely ill patients who are requiring oxygen.
The steroid, used to treat a range of conditions for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive effects, according to the World Health Organization’s website, has been used with some success at CVPH, Collins said.
Another drug regularly referenced in news coverage, remdesevir, has also been used at CVPH, according to Collins.
The medicine can inhibit the virus from multiplying, Collins said, and is most effective when used earlier in the sickness.
A treatment also better used in the early days of the sickness and that has been used at CVPH, according to Collins, has been convalescent plasma therapy.
Donated blood from a recovered COVID-19 patient is processed to remove blood cells, leaving behind plasma and antibodies, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website, to then use to provide COVID-19 antibodies to a patient.
“It’s not something that everyone agrees is helpful,” Collins said. “I think it’s a very low-risk option, and the benefits are far and away not proven, but there are some studies suggesting that it can be a benefit, particularly when used early in the disease.”
While these treatments are far more than the healthcare world had to work with at the beginning of the pandemic, the public shouldn’t look at remdesevir or convalescent plasma therapy as miracle cures.
“Once you’ve reached the point that you’re in the ICU and need to be on a breathing machine, neither remdesevir or convalescent plasma are likely to make much difference,” Collins said.
