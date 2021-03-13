PLATTSBURGH — In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Keith Collins as well as his hospital and public health colleagues often used the phrase, “Testing is not treatment.”
“I can remember, very clearly, myself a year ago … not even telling people to get tested,” the infectious disease physician, based at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, told The Press-Republican this week.
“We told them that there was no treatment. We were telling people that 80 percent get better with nothing, so if you think you’ve got it, stay home.”
That’s because, at that time, there was no way to treat COVID-19 itself, only supportive treatment of its symptoms.
“Obviously now it’s a totally different game,” Collins continued. “We want people to get tested because we have things we can offer them.”
'ALL ABOUT TIMING'
Factors such as whether or not COVID-positive patients have been hospitalized and how far into the disease they are determine the course of treatment.
“It’s all about timing,” Collins explained.
For those who are sick enough to be hospitalized, CVPH will often deploy remdesivir and/or dexamethasone.
Remdesivir is an antiviral medication and does the most good when patients are early in their sickness and the virus is still multiplying rapidly, the doctor said.
As the infection goes on and the body’s inflammatory response becomes the primary cause of harm, particularly among patients who need supplemental oxygen, then dexamethasone, a steroid, may be administered, often in conjunction with remdesivir.
Collins added that CVPH still occasionally gives hospitalized patients convalescent plasma, which is blood plasma from patients who have recovered from the virus. That is best utilized within 72 hours of symptom onset.
MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES
Patients not yet sick enough to be hospitalized may be eligible for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy. Products manufactured by Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
CVPH Clinical Quality Manager Colleen Bell explained that the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins allow it to attach to cell walls and replicate. Monoclonal antibodies essentially make “Lego attachments” that attach to those spikes and inhibit their ability to do that.
“It can’t reverse where you’re at in the virus timeline, but it can attempt to halt it and keep you from getting worse," she said.
Those who are older than 75 automatically qualify for the treatment, while those age 65 to 75 must have certain medical conditions, said CVPH infectious disease pharmacist Yee Lee, who collaborates with the hospital's infectious disease physicians to assess those eligible.
REDUCES HOSPITALIZATION
Due to the risk of anaphylaxis, the antibody infusions must be administered in a health care setting. CVPH created a dedicated area for the treatments to take place, in order to keep coronavirus-positive patients away from those with cancer who go to the infusion center.
Collins said the antibody treatments have actually been harmful to patients who are sick enough to be in the hospital.
“But if they’re given within the first 72 hours of illness, they reduce the risk of hospitalization by about half.”
That is supported by CVPH's own experience. Lee estimated that close to 80 patients have received monoclonal antibody treatments through CVPH; Collins said only a couple were subsequently admitted.
The vast majority got the Eli Lilly treatment called bamlanivimab, and most of those patients were skilled nursing facility residents, the population at highest risk of severe illness.
“Since it is a limited resource, we try to focus on where we can do the most good,” Collins said.
MEADOWBROOK
Within that subset, dozens were Meadowbrook Healthcare residents who tested positive for COVID-19 during an outbreak that began at the end of December.
Bell, a registered nurse of 26 years, ended up spending the better part of January administering bamlanivimab to COVID patients at the Prospect Avenue facility. Following training on the emergency use authorizations the antibody treatments had received, she worked with Meadowbrook and CVPH staff to come up with and implement protocols that abided by FDA regulations.
Bamlanivimab is administered intravenously and the infusion takes about an hour. Bell said it wasn't the easiest thing to get the IVs into patients even mildly or moderately sick, and for those with some element of dementia, she had to stay with them for the whole process.
At one point, due to difficulty getting an IV started, one of the hospital’s ambulances brought over an ultrasound machine for additional assistance.
“It was wonderful,” Bell said. “That patient was one of the sicker patients but still met criteria, so we really wanted her to be able to get the infusion.”
Bell had just received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine when she began administering the treatments, which gave her peace of mind.
“For me, this has been one of the most rewarding aspects of helping to care for these patients when there’s just not a whole lot of other things we can do.”
PROPHYLAXIS
Currently, the antibody treatment is provided by the state at no cost, save for personnel, like Bell, required for administering the drug.
“It is one of the few things we have in the arsenal for COVID, so yes, I think as long as it’s still available and the data suggests it is something we can use, we will be using it,” Lee said, adding the hospital still had about 30 doses.
Collins said clinical trials that looked at using higher doses of the antibodies as prophylaxis appeared effective in skilled nursing facilities.
But the trouble, he continued, is that neither the antibody treatments nor convalescent plasma work against the South African variant of the virus.
“I’m happy we don’t have that here (in the North Country) at this point, but it’s just one more reason people need to be vaccinated as quickly as they can,” given vaccines are still reasonably effective against that variant, he added.
OTHER TREATMENTS
Regarding other treatments on his radar, Collins noted that some drugs used to treat hepatitis C were being looked at.
“I think at this point, we’re probably going to have mostly what we’re going to have for the foreseeable, maybe a couple years.”
Collins added that one regimen seeks to combine bamlanivimab and another monoclonal antibody treatment, but it appears CVPH will not have access to that method until the state's current stock is used up.
CVPH also has yet to utilize baricitinib — an interleukin 6 inhibitor that stops the virus from multiplying and acts as an anti-inflammatory — in conjunction with remdesivir.
Collins said it is not yet known if that combination works better than remdesivir and dexamethasone together. It also comes with more risk as it suppresses the immune system.
“We may wind up getting there, but we’re waiting for the clinical trial.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.