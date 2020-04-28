PLATTSBURGH — At this stage, opening schools would be folly, according to Dr. Wouter Rietsema.
“It would be crazy, not just (for) the safety of the children and not just the safety of the staff but the safety of everybody at home that the children will come home to,” he said during a Clinton County Health Department media briefing streamed over Facebook Live Friday.
SURGE
Per executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, schools statewide are to remain closed through May 15.
Rietsema is the vice president of population health and information services at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, but clarified that he was offering his personal opinion on the matter of reopening schools.
“We will eventually have to open schools and we will eventually have to open schools while COVID is still circulating,” he continued.
“We will also by that time have a lot more data, a lot more science, a lot more rapid testing capacity where we can do real-time, rapid testing and we will be better prepared. As good a job as the Health Department is doing with contact tracing, as good a job as CVPH is starting to do with testing, we are not prepared for that yet as a community and we will see a surge in this community if we open schools.”
WORKING TOGETHER
Since the current order has schools closed through May 15, that leaves the potential for a May 18 reopening, Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey said.
CVES BOCES oversees 16 component school districts in Clinton, Essex, Warren and Washington counties.
“Our superintendents ... are continuing to work together on a regular basis," Davey said.
"We’re working together as a group to have conversations about potential reopenings.”
Their first concern is the safety of students, staff and school communities, Davey said, adding that there are no concrete reopening plans.
Davey later told the Press-Republican that a subset within the state’s district superintendents has started gathering information, including advice and recommendations for what should be included in such plans.
He said the governor has in no way indicated that North Country schools would be a “guinea pig” for reopening.
“He’s always indicated safety and health is first.”
As a North Country regional reopening team is being developed, he believes that school districts and schools will play an important role across the region.
SAFETY
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh) told the Press-Republican that he has heard concerns from superintendents, teachers and parents about what opening up schools would look like, and that they want safety procedures and different protocols in place.
"I think what superintendents want is to have a conversation about how we safely open up schools, if we do open up schools this (academic) year."
He does not believe any determination has been made on that yet, adding that he would think the governor would make a determination by the beginning of May.
When schools first closed, families' biggest worry was finding adequate day care for their children, Jones said.
Now, those concerns have shifted to the safety of sending their children to school.
Jones believes that school districts should have a seat at the table when it comes to reopening.
“I do believe there are some parts of our economy that can open up, we have to be cautious, but I believe they have to open up in a safe manner," he said.
REGION THAT LEADS
State Sen. Betty Little said she is sure teachers, parents and many others will have thoughts and opinions on schools reopening that need to be listened to.
"Certainly I am eager to see the economy reopen and do feel the North Country could be a region that leads," Little said.
"Whether or not schools factor into that equation, there’s a lot to consider."
She said she feels terrible for students, naming graduating seniors in particular.
Some kind of closure to the school year would be good for all students, giving them "a chance to get some positive encouragement, reassurance that things are going to be normal again and receive some guidance for the summer," Little said.
"I am not sure what would work but having the conversation is certainly worthwhile.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.