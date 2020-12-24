PLATTSBURGH — Dr. Yamilee Jacques sees getting vaccinated against COVID-19 as a way to make ripples.
Moments after receiving her first dose of the Moderna jab at Hudson Headwaters Health Network’s Plattsburgh Family Health clinic, where she works, she referenced a quote by Mother Teresa: “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”
“We need to work together to create those ripples and protect our communities, to reduce the death rates, to be able to go back to seeing our loved ones,” Jacques said.
“So let’s do this together, let’s work together. This vaccine is a step towards being able to go back to the way things were.”
MODERNA VACCINE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization one week after Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine received approval.
Health care providers were among those given first priority to be vaccinated against the disease.
The Moderna regimen involves two injections administered 28 days apart.
Plattsburgh Family Health received enough for 100 doses Tuesday. Thirty staff members received their dose that day, followed by another 30 on Wednesday.
Hudson Headwaters plans to stagger administration of the vaccine to employees at its 21 community health centers so that not everyone experiences side effects simultaneously.
'A HARD YEAR'
Jacques felt both relieved and overwhelmed after Plattsburgh Family Health nurse leader Brooke Castine administered her first dose Wednesday morning.
“It’s been a hard year,” she said through tears. “I mean, I haven’t seen my family in almost a year and I have a 10-month-old that my siblings haven’t met.”
Jacques, who originally hails from Montreal, was on maternity leave when the COVID-19 pandemic forced shutdowns in the spring. Her mother was able to help with the baby for four months, but due to the ongoing border restrictions, Jacques’ family and in-laws have not been able to cross since March.
Even with support from her husband and coworkers, Jacques has felt mentally exhausted this year. She noted the need for socialization and time with family.
“We usually see each other every couple of months and it is one of the big reasons that I live so close to the Canadian border, so that we can be so close,” Jacques said. “So it’s been horrible.
“What’s been even harder, I would say, is seeing my kids miss their cousins so much and their grandparents and their aunts and uncles, you know, them asking me, ‘When is this going to be over? When is the sickness going to go away?’”
LEAD BY EXAMPLE
Dr. David Ellsworth, who like Jacques is an internal medicine physician at Plattsburgh Family Health, grew up locally. He said one of the things he misses most is normal visits with his grandparents, who are in their 90s.
“I go through the window and stuff like that and the fact that it (the vaccine) will mean I get to see them again on a regular basis means a lot.”
Once widespread vaccinations, and thus herd immunity, is achieved, Ellsworth looks forward to other things such as eating out with friends and going into public spaces without worrying about contracting the virus.
He hopes that, by publicizing his injection of the COVID-19 vaccine, he can inspire others to follow his lead.
“It’s the old adage where you don’t tell someone to do something you won’t do yourself,” he said.
“So if you kind of lead by example and say, ‘This is a safe thing to do, the medicine is sound,’ I think that will move people in the right direction.”
CONTINUE PRECAUTIONS
Ellsworth and Jacques stressed the importance of continuing to practice COVID-19 precautions, including social distancing and mask-wearing.
Ellsworth noted that there is no long-term data yet on whether the vaccine will prevent transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 in addition to the disease itself.
“Until we’ve reached herd immunity, it’s extremely important we still follow the social distance protocol that we should have been adhering to for the past 10 months.”
He also encouraged people used to getting together over the holidays to hold off; his own Christmas plans include Facebook Live with his parents.
“You shouldn’t be doing this (both) for the better community at large, and protecting your family members, too. I would feel horrible if I got one of my own family members infected and they had to be in the hospital or even worse.”
TRUST SCIENCE
Jacques’ message to vaccine skeptics is simple: Trust science.
“We work for the people to help people, not to harm people, so trust the science.”
And go to reliable sources, such as primary care physicians, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the National Institutes of Health for accurate information, she said.
Ellsworth said his patients mostly ask him about vaccine side effects and safety, in particular whether development was rushed.
“This really wasn’t rushed. What’s interesting is we’ve kind of cut out all the bureaucratic red tape and funding issues that vaccines unfortunately seem to have,” he said.
“The reality is … we went through all the same stuff we would have for any other vaccination, so I feel safe.”
Another big vaccine myth that Ellsworth wants to debunk?
“That this will change your DNA,” he said. “Our DNA is perfectly safe. It’s not going to go and change anything.”
'BEST CHRISTMAS PRESENT'
Both doctors admitted to hating needles, but Jacques said she did not feel a thing and, according to Ellsworth, it was not worse than any other shot.
Common side effects of the Moderna vaccine include tenderness, redness or swelling at the injection site, headache, fatigue and muscle pain.
“If I were to get them, I’m prepared for it, I’m okay with it, because I know that, at the end ... the protection that it’s providing me and subsequently others is worth the side effects that are temporary,” Jacques said.
“It’s one step towards hopefully bringing an end to this horrible, horrible pandemic that’s just claimed too many lives.
“It feels like the best Christmas present.”
