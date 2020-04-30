PLATTSBURGH — A local doctor cautioned against relying solely on antibody tests for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to inform the reopening process.
“We’re in the point of antibody testing where it can give us some idea of how prevalent the virus may be in a particular community," Dr. Keith Collins, an infectious disease specialist at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, told the Press-Republican.
"But we are by no means anywhere near to be able to use that to make policy decisions of when we can open something up and when we can’t.”
1.2 PERCENT
The state Department of Health recently tested 7,500 people for the antibodies at locations statewide, including the Plattsburgh Market 32 last week.
Of those 7,500, 14.9 percent came back positive, according to data Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled during a briefing Monday.
Data broken down by region showed that 24.7 percent of people tested in New York City had the antibodies, compared with 1.2 percent in the North Country.
Collins believes the North Country’s percentage resulted from a combination of relatively low population density and the success of social distancing.
“I think we have really done a good job of social distancing here from what I’ve seen and I think we’ve just had a low prevalence to begin with, which has been great.”
MANY UNKNOWNS
Many unknowns remain when it comes to antibody testing, including whether those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies actually have immunity to that virus, Collins said.
“Is it a false positive because you had a different coronavirus in the past? Or even if it is that you’ve had this particular coronavirus, are you really immune?”
And if these antibodies do make someone immune, Collins said, what level of antibody is needed to ensure that and how long does that immunity last?
Collins added that he has not found a clear answer on how specific and sensitive the antibody test New York State used was.
According to the state DOH, sensitivity has to do with how well a test correctly identifies those with a disease as positive, while specificity refers to its ability to identify someone who does not have a disease as negative.
So if a test is 95 percent sensitive and 95 percent specific, Collins explained, that means five percent of those who test positive are false positives, and five percent of those who test negative are false negatives.
That adds up with a population in the millions, he added.
EMERGENCY USE
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration normally approves tests like the antibody tests, independently validating manufacturers' claims on sensitivity and specificity.
But in several cases, the agency has granted emergency use authorization for SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests, which allows the tests to be used clinically for doctors to diagnose and treat patients, Collins explained.
“We’re sort of taking some of these companies on their word on how good their test is," he said.
"The trouble is there’s all sorts of different tests, we have no idea how good any of them really are and even if they are accurate, what the results really mean.”
Collins believes the state used a research-only test, which cannot be used for treatment or diagnosis, but can help to gauge the prevalence of COVID-19.
Based on what was being reported, he guessed that the test’s sensitivity and specificity percentages were in the 90s.
GENERAL IDEA
Collins added that there are different types of antibodies, some of which do not even stop a virus.
Neutralization antibody tests, conducted in a lab, can sort out whether particular antibodies actually stop a virus, he said.
“We’re going to get that information, but we’re nowhere close to it yet.”
For now, the antibody testing provides a general idea of COVID-19’s presence in a particular community.
“I think it’s reasonable to say New York City probably did have a quarter of people that were infected and I think it’s reasonable to say ... that we have a much lower prevalence," Collins said.
"But beyond that, any individual tests or any individual person could be true or not true.”
HERD IMMUNITY
Herd immunity is also an important concept to consider, Collins said.
He gave as an example how, with the flu, the level of herd immunity typically increases from the beginning of the season to the end.
“Depending on which experts you ask, a population needs to have somewhere around half to 70 percent of them infected and over it to have real herd immunity."
When it comes to the flu, it is known that antibodies are protective, Collins said.
“The trouble with COVID all along has been there has been no herd immunity against this virus anywhere in the world, so it’s a very susceptible population," he continued.
"And right now, even in New York City, 25 percent positive is nowhere near herd immunity."
GRADUAL RELEASE
A perfect scenario for reopening the economy would combine a validated antibody test that is both very sensitive and very specific with consideration of other non-testing measures, such as a space's air flow, how close people can get to each other and how many people can congregate in a certain area, Collins said.
"You would still have to have some degree of social distancing, even in partial opening.”
He said the North Country, can gradually begin reopening, adding that CVPH is talking about opening up its clinics and has been working on doing urgent surgeries that had to be delayed.
“I think we should be doing that here because it appears we have a fairly low prevalence.
I don’t really know for sure because we don’t have widespread testing of any kind here, but it looks like we’re way, way, way lower than places like New York City were.”
Collins thinks social distancing really did help, pointing to a decrease in the number of COVID-19 patients being admitted to the hospital's intensive care unit.
"And that’s why I think we really do have to be careful about gradually releasing it.”
