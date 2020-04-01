Director: Plattsburgh International Airport flight numbers down

PLATTSBURGH — Traffic at Plattsburgh International Airport has stalled dramatically in recent weeks as evidenced by its near-empty parking lot.
Many flights have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the flights that are still running have few, if any, passengers.
“There’s hardly anybody on those planes,” Clinton County Legislator Robert Hall (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh), who chairs the county’s Airport Committee, said.
“We are all concerned, but we’ve got to get through this.”
NO CANADIAN TRAVELERS
Allegiant Air canceled most flights to Florida until May, Hall said, and Spirit Airlines, which also flies to Myrtle Beach, S.C., did the same Monday.
Those flights are often packed with Canadian travelers, but with the border closed to only essential traffic, travelers are not able to come to the airport for flights.
The airport, on the flight line of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base, has been popular with Canadian travelers since it opened in 2007.
“The parking lot is normally full, but it isn’t now,” Hall said. “And that’s where most of our revenue comes from.”
SkyWest/United Express is still operating two flights daily to Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C., but is expected to cut down to one a day soon, Hall said.
“This is just shocking,” he said.
CONTACT AIRLINES
Airport Manager Chris Kreig said the airport is operating with reduced staff.
“Airport staff are
conducting ongoing cleaning of the airport to ensure a safe environment for airport stakeholders and the traveling public,” Kreig said.
“Passengers should contact their airline for the most current flight information and other travel-related questions.”
Passengers can also go to the Airport’s website (www.flyplattsburgh.com) for links to the airline websites and other information.
‘WHOLE NEW BALL GAME’
Hall said the county does expect to receive $500,000 from the recently-passed federal stimulus package for the airport operations, but will probably need more.
“This could be bad when we see our sales tax numbers,” Hall said.
“For the past seven years we’ve been financially stable in this county, but now, it is a whole new ball game.”
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
