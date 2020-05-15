Diocese of Ogdensburg begins discussion about resuming public worship

PLATTSBURGH — Bishop Terry R. LaValley has begun discussions with priests of the Diocese of Ogdensburg about the necessary steps to reopen churches for public worship.
“We yearn for the day when we can return to church to be with our parish family in worship and praise of our God,” the bishop said in a statement.
“We hunger to be fed with the Bread of Life.
But this will be a gradual process that requires significant changes in the way we have always done things so that we can provide as safe an environment as possible for those who would enter our sacred spaces.”
GUIDANCE NEEDED
Diocese of Ogdensburg Communications Director Darcy Fargo said Thursday that, like other entities, the diocese is still awaiting guidance from the state both on when churches can reopen and whether they fit into one of the reopening phases.
“We just don’t know where we fall at this point,” she continued.
“It’s kind of frustrating — everybody would really like to resume worship services and resume the sacraments, but obviously we want to do it in the most safe way possible.
We’d really appreciate some guidance.”
PARISHES’ PLAN
According to a press release, LaValley is working to ensure the resumption of public worship is done with the safety of parishioners, priests and ministers as the main priority.
He along with the diocesan Office of Worship and administration are in consultation with public health officials and a committee of medical professionals to create guidelines to assist local parishes develop their own reopening plans.
“Each parish will prepare a specific plan that will incorporate these new features of our Mass experience,” LaValley said.
“These changes are temporary, and the guidelines will change as we make progress against the coronavirus.
We thank you for your patience and understanding, and I continue to pray for you all.”
CHANGES
Changes will include:
• Continual intensive cleaning and sanitizing of churches.
• Only allowing a certain number of people to physically attend Mass initially. In large part, social distancing requirements and a church’s size will determine that number.
• Asking people at high risk of contracting COVID-19 or who are sick to remain at home.
• Requiring all parishioners age two and older to wear face coverings while in church.
• No holy water in fonts, offertory processions or passing of the collection basket. Instead, the basket will be placed in a fixed location where parishioners may drop their contributions as they enter or leave churches.
• No worship aids, such as missalettes and hymnals, available for use.
• No choirs in the early phases.
• No congregating in the church, on the steps or at the doors.
• The bishop will extend the dispensation for Sunday Mass until further notice.
Additionally, the distribution of Holy Communion will be different, though plans regarding that and whether to continue streaming Masses will be left up to individual parishes depending on their facility needs and accommodations, Fargo said.
For example, some may opt to give out Holy Communion at the end of Mass. Fargo noted that the diocese will continue streaming Masses from St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg.
“Each parish is going to have to designate how they want the Mass situation to work and things of that nature unless there’s further guidance from the state between now and then,” Fargo said.
SAFETY THE PRIORITY
Certain practices — such as the sign of peace during Mass, leaving holy water in churches’ fonts and use of the chalice during Holy Communion — were put on hold even before public worship was suspended.
“Those (measures) will stay in place when worship does resume,” Fargo said, “so there will be no sign of peace, we’re asking people not to congregate in entryways and socialize like we normally would.
We’re just asking people to maintain social distancing and social separation.”
Like everyone else, the diocese is anxious to resume public worship, Fargo said.
“But again, we know we need to do it prudently and safely and the safety of the parishioners and the priests and our ministry people are the utmost priority right now.”
Fargo said the diocese has shut down Camp Guggenheim in Saranac Lake for the season, but will evaluate any summer programming based on the policies in place at the time.
