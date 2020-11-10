PLATTSBURGH — The state's delay of sending down $2 billion worth of funding for local governments and nonprofits in efforts to manage what has grown to a $14.5 billion budget gap does not represent a permanent cut, State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says.
"The hope is that, as the economy recovers and as we hopefully get some more help from Washington, … that in fact those payments will get back on track.”
CLOSING THE GAP
At the North Country Chamber of Commerce Monday, DiNapoli said he expected both modest growth next fiscal year and higher-than-projected tax receipts.
“Our optimism may have to be tempered depending on how the next few months proceed and what may happen with a vaccine in terms of the timing and the availability.”
DiNapoli said there were not too many options for how to deal with such a significant budget gap.
Cuts in programs, he said, would balance the state books but transfer the problems to the local level.
Raising taxes to increase revenue is undesirable in the middle of an economic crisis, DiNapoli continued, and New York State, already highly indebted, needs to be careful about any long-term borrowing.
RIGHT TO WAIT
DiNapoli said the state needs more help from Washington, since any funding that had been received so far, while appreciated, was simply not enough.
He hopes that, post-elections, discussion can resume regarding what the next stimulus package will look like.
“I’m sure there will be another package. The question is the timing and the question is how much and the question is whether or not some of that will go directly to state and local governments.”
Asked if he thought it was the right move for New York and other states to hold out for several months for more federal funds, DiNapoli posited that, as painful as holding back 20 percent of state aid was, it was better than making permanent reductions.
“It’s certainly not a perfect answer … but I do think the governor has used the right judgment to say that these cuts would be so devastating, Washington has to get it at some point.
“Managing as responsibly as possible to keep those basic services flowing and waiting to see what the final answer is from Washington is the best of many imperfect alternatives.”
MTA FUNDING
DiNapoli said it was “absolutely essential” that any federal relief bill include funding for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which fuels North Country manufacturing through contracts for buses and train cars.
He noted that ridership, and thus fare revenue, has plummeted as people have avoided public transportation out of health concerns and stopped commuting to New York City.
A doomsday scenario would see severe cutbacks in service and putting the MTA's capital plan on hold, which will impact the ordering of new trains and equipment, DiNapoli said.
“When we look at the fates and the future for all of us, New York City’s future, New York State’s future and the MTA’s future, they’re all inextricably tied together.”
