The Press-Republican often reaches out to followers of our Facebook page to get a sense of the North Country opinion on the issues of the day.
See more responses and add your own voice at facebook.com/pressrepublican.
The question asked on March 15, 2020, was: Readers, what do you think about the decision to close local schools over COVID-19?
Here are some of the replies:
Heather M Cook: It's a good thing but people are still going to work risking getting it somehow but they don't care about that but they can close down prisons
Larry Mousseau: I just hope that parents don't treat this as a vacation and send them to the movies or to hang out at the mall. They closed the school to keep the children safe from this virus.
Mary LaMora: Unnecessary at this time they said it doesn't bother kids so why close the schools I think there is something to this but I also think it's blown out of proportion the news is scaring people
Alonzo Call: We need to close everything else now that schools are shutting down. We should be operating off of only absolute essentials. Grocery, pharmacy, health care and maybe banks.
Jennifer Chasalow VanBenschoten: I think it's the smart thing to do. We've seen what the virus can do in China and Italy, and if we know how to slow the spread of the virus, we would be foolish to not do it.
Chris LeClair: I honestly don’t think it’s really doing much preventing of anything because it’s gonna be treated like a spring break and kids will be running the roads hanging out with friends going places staying out late they’re going to still be just as in contact with other people as they would if they were in class
Rebecca Chauvin: It’s great but what do people do with their kids when they still have to work?!
As for flattening the curve we’re just putting the kids else where while parents continue to go to work. So how’s that flattening the curve?
Travis James: We need to accommodate the nurses and first responders with young children who are now in need of childcare immediately!
Peter Regnier: Who's going to watch those children in a 2 parent working household? Not 1 case in 3 counties...the decision is premature.
Cindy Lou: I think it was the best and most prudent decision. The United States should learn from the other countries who didn’t take it as seriously as they should have. Many Italians are voicing the same opinion now. You owe it to others to do your best not to spread the Coronavirus! Parents should limit their children while not in school, it is a moral responsibility!!!
Lori H B Boyd: I think it is a GREAT decision!! Our children end up being carriers of much of the sicknesses we get in our home. My children are very diligent at hand washing using their inner arms to cough and sneeze into. As a nurse, I DO NOT send my children to sc…See More
Reginald Watson: My opinion if im allowed to have one, is that this while being a good measure to protect the children this is going to be used by teachers unions and school systems to cry for federal dollars. Not one young child on the planet has died of this virus!
Mike Dodds: Better safe than sorry. To bad the government treated as a hoax when it was real.
Will Plumstead: Schools are germ rich environment why do think so many get sick during the school year.
Wanda Gowdy: Why aren’t the cases of the virus listed as how many are severe and need to be hospitalized and amount that are not hospitalized. I think that is part of the fear ...a high number does NOT mean they are in the hospital.
Susan Pellerin Wilson: Maybe instead of fanning the flames of controversy, the Press should come out supporting the decision, which was made in the best interest of everyone.
Tam Missery: Best idea. To keep germs from spreading around.
Mary Beth Murphy: I support the decision whole heartedly. Let’s keep everyone safe and well. This is potentially much more than the flu.
Bob Bryar: For me it means my competition on X box live during weekdays just got tougher !
Misha Roane Marvel: We should have closed already probably 2 weeks ago - we don’t have cases because (per NYSDOH website and Gov press conference Friday), only 6300 people in the entire state had been tested as of 3/13. Of those 491 were positive- that’s huge. We have to Starr Carroll: Safety first but my daughter works at the school and won’t get paid? She’ll be hurting as a single parent
Elizabeth Rowe: I leave it up to the people with the information from the experts in this.
Melissa Corron: I think it’s a smart decision. We don’t need to hide and stay in our homes unless we are sick. Continue living, just limit large group gatherings and if you are sick, STAY HOME!!
Judy Laramie: Let's hope that it helps preventing the spreading of this virus......but am concerned about those parents who work and will need more child care....what will happen there??
Paul Bombardier: It's the right decision ! Better than what Trump did on the National level and waited until the Horse was gone before closing the barn door . Local leadership is far above what we have right now in the federal Government ....Trump said himself that he takes no responsibility for any of this . He treated it like the common cold or the first two months !
Peter J Ziske: Great idea. We need people to stay home and away from each other. Just look at Europe and how quickly things spread. Let’s be cautious and play it safe
Amy Fellion-Rock: Good decision to keep everyone safe until the chaos is under control.
Charlotte Lot: I hope the economic consequences of these closures don’t do more harm than the disease itself. There will be limited government compensation for losses, but it will be impossible for everyone to be made whole. Any such compensation will come due in tim
Kelli Baker: 100% necessary to keep the community safe!
Ahlsa Light: SHUT IT DOWN. Then provide bagged breakfast and lunches for all students who attend to be picked up or delivered.
Rebbecca Roy: Most schools already had spring break coming up in the next few weeks so it’s only 2-3 weeks extra than was planned
Deborah Sue Lapier Defayette: I think it should be all work as well give people enough time to get there food and that's it
Molly Kasriels: I wonder if our children are not better served keeping the schools open? In fact, I would lengthen the school day and make it a six day school week for this period of time. Greet the children at the sidewalk with cleansing process. These would be testi…See More
Eric Bliven: Doesn't matter what people think. Precautions are being taken in the interest of the students and our communites health. So we all just have to deal with it and ride it out. No amount of whining will change anything. Too many of us complain simply because it inconveniences our schedules or plans. Cest la vie
Brian Hudon: These same kids had better not be hanging out in stores and malls. If they can't be together to learn in classrooms they have no business being together socializing in public.
Betty Hebert: Good idea but should have to,make up time after even if it's summertime parents fine sitters or daycare in the summertime for there children anyways
Lori Gordon Walbridge: Safety is vital and being proactive is smart . Schools should be closed.
Billy Bushey: Obviously the kids and staffs safety is first priority. But we haven’t even had a case in our area and why a whole 5 weeks off? Can’t they decontaminate schools in less time? Some families that have two working parents now have no daycare. How does that work?
Gail Martino: I think it was a decision that was not made lightly. I am glad they took our children's safety as a priority during this time. My concern is what about all of the parents that still have to work and taking a chance daily of bringing the virus home to their quarantined children?
Marie-Pierre Boutin: Good idea to closed the schools but I think we should have kids make up the lost days and also send packages home for them to stay active in their studies. What will happen to kids that both parents have to work??
Lynn Jones: Maybe teachers can offer to babysit for free during this crisis . they can be bussed to homes or drive their cars if the neighborhood is safe.
Christopher Mills: Just my personal opinion but closing for a month straight? We couldn’t take this a week at a time? I mean if the decision needs to be made next Friday and the Friday after that to keep things closed that’s fine.. update the parents the same as it was d…See More
Bill Brown: How come this mass hysteria didn't happen with the aids epidemic, swine flu, bird flu, Ebola outbreak? And thousands die each year from the flu in the U.S alone...the government didn't shut down then
Mary Duprey: Great idea! Get ahead of this before it’s too late
