Dep. consul general stresses importance of U.S.-Canada relationship

PLATTSBURGH — Now is a time of tremendous uncertainty for people on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border, and it is important to protect and promote the relationship between the two countries, Deputy Consul General of Canada in New York Khawar Nasim said.
During a video town hall hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce last week, Nasim addressed questions on the state of that relationship, how infrastructure and manufacturing play into it, COVID-19-related border restrictions and the upcoming implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which updates the North American Free Trade Agreement.
MEDICAL SUPPLY CHAIN
Nasim described the current state of relations between the U.S. and Canada as “tremendous,” and called to mind times when the two countries came to each other’s aid in the past.
“We have issues that we work out together but, you know, throughout this crisis our priority has been the safety and security of our citizens, managing our border and the critical supply component, ensuring that the supply chains are working and collaborating with each other on vital things like medical supplies.”
Medical supply chains have allowed personal protective equipment, ventilators, testing kits and masks to flow back and forth across the U.S.-Canada border, Nasim continued.
"The masks that are produced in Minnesota and distributed around North America are sourced from supply and primary product that comes from Canada.
“Every day, thousands of health care workers cross the border between the U.S. and Canada. They come to work in U.S. hospitals. We need to ensure that that continues for both sides of the equation.”
USMCA IMPLEMENTATION
Going forward, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), set to go into effect July 1, will be critical as it provides security and stability to the countries' trading relationship, Nasim said.
“It (USMCA) has addressed dairy, it has addressed labor codes, it has increased labor standards. It is sort of, right now, in the realm of trade, it is the gold standard.”
Nasim noted that there was a period of about two years where there was potential for the rescinding of NAFTA, which created uncertainty for business.
“Business needs predictability and certainty and what USMCA or NAFTA provides is predictability and security and so it is imperative that we have this move forward.
“Canada is committed to the implementation.”
BORDER RESTRICTIONS
Since March 21, restrictions on the U.S.-Canada border have suspended nonessential travel, such as that for tourism.
Nasim said those regulations are continuously being reviewed, and that the priority is to keep Canadians and U.S. citizens safe from the spread of COVID-19.
On what metrics or conditions Canada will require in order to relax border restrictions and whether there is a potential to break down the border's reopening by region, Nasim said it was a fluid situation and that officials were being made aware of the impacts on both sides of the border.
The two countries are collaborating on related decisions, Nasim said.
“There are going to be some reviews on family reunification and things that may be announced in the next couple weeks,” he added.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Monday that immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents would be allowed to come into the country, adding that anyone who does must quarantine themselves for 14 days or face serious penalties, the Associated Press reported.
Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino clarified that "immediate family members" refer to spouses, common law partners, dependent children, parents and legal guardians, and that they would have to stay in Canada.
RE-SHORING
Issues with supply chains highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic nourish the sense that production needs to be "at home," which Canada interprets as North America, Nasim said.
As the U.S. looks to re-shore manufacturing and production, Canada wants to encourage that mentality to ensure that such policies do not damage the relationship between the two countries.
“Let’s make the North American chains the chain and not a more inward-looking ‘Buy America’ to the exclusion of the North American partnerships," Nasim said.
Chamber President Garry Douglas acknowledged that Congress is expected to put in place measures primarily aimed at China.
“But as you know, as always happens, when the U.S. discusses these things, they might be thinking of Chinese steel or Chinese products but then they do something very general and they sideswipe our relationship with Canada," he said.
That then necessitates coalitions to come together and advocate, once again, for exempting Canada from such policies.
TRANSPORTATION
Nasim thinks transportation is a big issue for the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting the question of how we create security and safety on public transportation systems.
He has spoken with Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chair Pat Foye about how getting volumes back to where they were before COVID-19 will be a long-term haul, and that there will be an opportunity to re-visit the way people commute and transport one another.
He feels the future for electric vehicles is very bright, adding that companies like NovaBus are providing solutions for carbon reduction.
“I think that those companies that … have operations up in the North Country are going to be a part of the solution. It creates a lot of optimism.”
Douglas added Congress is expected to pass a multi-year transportation bill before the end of its session.
POWER PROJECT
Nasim’s office was pleased that Gov. Andrew Cuomo recently named the pending Champlain Hudson Power Express project — which would construct a hydroelectric line that would run under Lake Champlain into the Hudson Valley and provide clean power to New York City — as an infrastructure project that would help re-start the economy.
“This is a huge project which will have monumental impacts on the relationship between New York state and Quebec, between Canada and the United States," he said.
The project will create jobs and support much commerce in New York State, Nasim continued.
“This is a win-win project that we are 100 percent behind.”
