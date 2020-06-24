PLATTSBURGH — Assemblyman Dan Stec and fellow Republicans are calling for a resolution to end Gov. Andrew Cuomo's emergency powers.
His Democratic opponent for the 45th State Senate District seat, Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis, said Stec knows he has no chance of getting that legislation passed.
EQUAL PARTNER
In a statement released by his campaign Friday, Stec said the immediate COVID-19 emergency had past, all the state's regions were in at least Phase 2 and there was no reason to allow Cuomo "to continue to wield this vast amount of power."
He said the Senate and Assembly must reconvene to end those expanded powers and restore their role "as an equal partner in state government."
Last month, Stec co-sponsored legislation that aimed to do that by requiring that the legislature approve extensions of emergency declarations past 45 days.
“We’ve seen the major problems with the governor and his staff controlling the entire decision-making process, from the tragedy that’s unfolded in our nursing homes to the inconsistencies and waffling in reopening our economy," Stec continued.
“The men and women in the Senate and Assembly were elected to make the important decisions that impact our respective communities’ quality of life. It’s time we step up to the plate and use that authority to get our state back on track.”
'NOT WHAT WE NEED'
Davis pointed to the legislature's "overwhelming approval" of granting Cuomo emergency powers, adding that New York has gone from being the country's COVID-19 epicenter to a state that, unlike others, has not seen recent spikes.
"We are not out of the woods yet, although we are getting closer," she continued. "I believe that once we are all in Phase 4, then the governor should not renew his Executive Order.
"Mr. Stec is trying to appear as if he is doing something about the issue, when he knows that he has no chance of getting this legislation passed. That is what we would get if Mr. Stec were elected — someone who is ineffective."
Davis said Stec has become very good at sending out press releases that take credit for anything Cuomo does and calls for change when Cuomo does not do something that he wants.
"The bottom line is that the Governor does not have to listen to Dan Stec, ever, for or against any issue," she added.
"Dan is as ineffective in the Assembly as he would be in the Senate. That's not what we need in the North Country."
REALITY
In a rebuttal, Stec said Davis was out of touch with everyday North Country residents' values as well as members of her own party and State Sen. Betty Little who "also support reining in the governor's unchecked powers."
"Considering how Ms. Davis has marched lockstep with the governor through this entire COVID-19 crisis by supporting our ventilators being taken, wanting our businesses to stay closed longer and believing we shouldn’t have high school graduations, it’s no surprise she would choose attacking my record over standing up for North Country families and values," Stec said.
In early April, Davis had said she did not agree with holding onto ventilators "just in case," arguing that, "We shift resources when others suffer," and later that month supported the governor's extension of the PAUSE Act until May 15.
"If Ms. Davis wasn’t so busy attempting to curry political favor and points from the governor, she would see that the hardworking men and women of the North Country want officials who will listen and respond to the issues we face," Stec continued.
"It’s unfortunate that her unyielding devotion toward the governor blinds her to that reality."
