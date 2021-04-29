PLATTSBURGH — During the Rotary Club of Plattsburgh's virtual meeting Wednesday, Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis explained that there is more to the sales tax collection data put out by the state Comptroller's Office.
The figures released by the agency earlier this week indicate sales tax from Clinton County during the period from January to March increased by 6.9 percent over the same time last year. But that is a gross, not net, figure, Davis said.
"The issue is if you don’t know what is in the data, you don’t know what you’re really looking at. So actual numbers, net, we’re down 6.3 percent this year compared to last."
DIVERSIONS
Davis explained that, when the county reports sales tax, they provide a net number which is equivalent to what the county actually receives.
The Comptroller’s Office’s figures do not reflect sales-tax diversions for AIM (Aid and Incentives for Municipalities) funding or the Distressed Provider Assistance Account, a newer fund whose stated intent is to provide aid to financially-distressed hospitals and nursing homes.
Davis acknowledged the need to support those facilities.
“The issue is that the sales tax that’s going to be diverted from Clinton County, which is in excess of $600,000 per year for two years, isn’t necessarily going to go to CVPH,” she said. “There is actually no definition that we have ever been given of what a distressed hospital or nursing home is.”
LACK OF COMMUNICATION
According to Davis, as of April 14, when she last received an update from the New York State Association of Counties, not a single dollar paid to the account had been disbursed to a hospital or nursing home. If those funds go unused, by law, they go into the state’s general fund.
“So these are some of the problems that we deal with when we are supposed to be an autonomous entity, and the state has continued to keep putting its hands into our revenue,” Davis said.
“This is costing all of us, in Clinton County alone, $1.6 million of sales tax we would have received this year already that we don’t even get to see.”
Davis said advocacy by the county and NYSAC both for clarification on who the Distressed Provider fund will go to and for disbursement of the funds continues.
“The lack of communication with the state is horrendous,” she said. “There are laws that they are passing … about what we (treasurers) do every single day, without having a conversation with a single one of us.”
She pointed to a law that requires people who have not paid their 2019 and 2020 property taxes by April 30 to also pay 2021 taxes in order to avoid foreclosure. That's an unintended consequence of the foreclosure moratorium, Davis said.
"If you can’t pay for two years’ worth of taxes, how in the world are you going to pay for three years’ worth of taxes? But again, no one had a conversation with us, and this is something we see on a very regular basis with the state.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.