PLATTSBURGH — Haila Conant remembers when her mother, Donna Conant, first went to Meadowbrook Healthcare in October 2018.
Donna had fallen and broken her femur, necessitating a stay in the rehabilitation facility.
She was later transferred to a skilled nursing floor, where the hope was that she might be able to walk again and come home.
“I spent many nights laying in bed, wondering, ‘How are we going to do this at home? Just how?’” Haila said.
TRUST, FAITH
As it became clear that Meadowbrook was where Donna needed to be, that anxiety gave way to trust in the care she was receiving.
“You just come to the acceptance of it that somebody else is caring for your mother and you have trust and faith, at least we do, with everything going on up there," Haila said.
"It’s a different type of relationship, it changes. And it's changed again."
Haila had continued to do Donna’s laundry and make sure she was stocked with the small bottles of water she likes and a basket of candy for herself and those who visited.
But when Meadowbrook closed its doors to visitors in March, Haila had to give up doing those things for her mother as well.
“The little bit that you were left able to do once the person goes into that type of care, that got taken away, too.”
DOESN'T UNDERSTAND
Haila would usually alternate with her brother, Rod, to visit their mom two to three times a week. She also helped transport their father, Roger, to Meadowbrook for his daily visits.
Donna has dementia, which makes it difficult for her to understand what’s going on with the pandemic, Haila said.
“There are days now when we speak to her on the phone and so forth that she still doesn’t quite understand and she will think that it was a big storm or something like that that’s keeping us from going out.
So the dementia can work both ways. It can be kind of good because I’m sure she has no idea it’s been a couple months, so she doesn’t realize that, but it also hurts in a way because you have to tell her every day why nobody is coming up.”
PHONE CALLS
The separation has been hard on Roger; the pair's 64th wedding anniversary is coming up on May 14 and they were the type of couple that was always together, Haila said.
Roger talks to Donna every day and Haila speaks with her a few times each week.
She was able to send in Roger’s iPhone, and a staff member helps Donna set up FaceTime or make calls.
“Also, they’re really good about if you want to call and speak to them.”
Donna usually chooses the topic of conversation.
“It’s usually something very mundane and it’s usually repeated many, many times,” Haila said laughingly.
SENDS GIFTS
Haila was sending emails to Donna for a time, but has since shifted to sending in cards and small packages several times a week.
“For instance there are cookie cards you can send and the popcorn card and candy, whatever I can find so that she gets a number of little packages during the week.”
She also found pop-up cards, since Donna cannot read very well.
So far, Haila has avoided doing a window visit, since she does not believe her mother would be able to comprehend why she and the family cannot go inside.
“She thinks we’re not allowed out either, so that’s fine she thinks that," she said.
"She’s got to have a reason why we’re not there, but if we’re right there in the parking lot, I think that would do more harm than good, so I haven’t even suggested that.”
ALWAYS BEEN THERE
Though Haila is sure her relationship with her mom had its typical moments as she was growing up, she feels they had a good mother-daughter relationship.
“She was a good mom, you know. I remember birthday parties and dance lessons and that type of thing," she said.
"She’s always been there for me through the good and through the bad just on a daily basis and I hope that I have been for them, too, both her and my dad.”
Haila feels fortunate that she grew up in a family-oriented household, which not everyone does.
“I do appreciate that that was the way my life was and that’s because of them.”
MOTHER'S DAY
Haila’s Mother’s Day gift for Donna is inspired by Donna’s American Eskimo dog, Bailey.
“I wouldn’t want to have her choose between me and Bailey because I think Bailey would win,” Haila said.
“When you talk to her, she will always ask, ‘How is Bailey?’”
Haila ordered a basket through Jackson and Callie, a local gift shop, and asked the store if they had a white stuffed animal.
“They have a white bear, so I’m hoping that that will make her think of Bailey," she said.
"That’s one special thing that I’m hoping she puts on her bed and she can, you know, hold.”
ANGELS
Haila is glad her mother is at Meadowbrook.
“I think they’ve been proactive through the whole thing and I believe that she’s safe and when we speak with her, she seems to be content.”
She called the staff angels and said they all seem to care.
“They all treat them with such respect and take good care of them and that gives you a good feeling.”
MOTHERHOOD TESTED
From pet moms to sports moms to moms-to-come, the Press-Republican has looked into what motherhood looks like during these strange and difficult times. Over the next three days, we will present you with stories from our region about extraordinary moms and the families that love them.
TOMORROW: Cat and Dog parents talk about their 'furkids;' Moms adjust to homeschooling
