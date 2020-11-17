Cyberattack impacts continue for hospitals

BURLINGTON — Though the University of Vermont Health Network continues to make progress toward recovering systems impacted by last month's cyberattack, its component hospitals are still feeling the effects.
As of Monday, four hospitals including Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital had read-only access to Epic, the network's electronic health records management system.
"This will allow providers access to patients' existing health records and help improve the efficiency of the care we deliver," a statement said.
But a full timeframe for restoration of back-end systems that support patient-facing applications remained unknown.
"Patients will continue to experience the impact of the cyberattack for some time," the statement said. "Patients having difficulty reaching a provider can call a central line at 802-847-8888."
For facility-specific impacts of the cyberattack, visit www.uvmhealth.org/cyberattack.
VISITATION
Additional restrictions have been put in place at UVM Health Network hospitals and clinics to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
For example, CVPH and Elizabethtown Community Hospital posted changes to their visitor policies, which state that no visitors will be permitted until further notice, with limited exceptions.
"Within the UVM Health Network, we recognize that family members and loved ones are valued members of the health care team and play a key role in supporting the wellbeing of our patients," the policy reads.
"As we seek to limit further the spread of COVID-19 during this new surge, our network is implementing temporary changes to our welcoming policy to protect the health and well-being of our patients and families, our staff and our community."
Exceptions noted were visitation for patients in end-of-life care as well as family members involved in end-of-life planning and hospice nurses and social workers.
For more information about the policy, visit the hospitals' websites.
