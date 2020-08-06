CVPH, unions differ on impact of redesign

PLATTSBURGH — While University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital leadership says a redesign plan will help secure the organization’s future, the two unions representing staff contend the restructure proposal lacked members’ input and take issue with its potential impact on employees and the community.
“We went from being heroes six to eight weeks ago, and now we’re being treated like the fat in the budget that needs to be trimmed,” said Dea Lacey, a registered nurse and executive co-chair of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) at CVPH.
FINANCIAL CHALLENGES
According to a July 31 memo from CVPH President/COO Michelle LeBeau to hospital leaders, a copy of which was obtained by The Press-Republican, CVPH had sent out a notice July 8 announcing the re-design of the following units: short stay; intensive care (ICU); progressive care on R3 and R4; medical-surgical on R5, R6 and R7; the skilled nursing facility; intravenous therapy; perioperative services; case management; and medical home.
In a statement released earlier this week about the plans, LeBeau pointed to the facility's long-term financial struggles.
Prior to the pandemic, she said, the hospital was losing about $1 million per month, and the pause of non-essential surgeries and procedures due to the public health crisis had resulted in a $31.7 million loss in patient revenue through May.
LeBeau said the impacts of the pandemic have been massive despite about $30 million in federal and state support, and that the redesign will “put us in a stronger position to face our challenges.”
“Our belief is that there will be a job for everyone who wants one though what’s available may look different — recognizing that what is available may not be what someone will or can choose based on their needs.”
ICU, SKILLED NURSING
An exact number of how many positions will be impacted by the restructure — by elimination, schedule changes or cutbacks to part-time — was not available.
Dylan Smith, an organizer with 1199 SEIU (Service Employees International Union), said the plan appeared to include an increase in RNs on the floors and cuts to the number of clinical assistants.
"In the ICU they’re just eliminating the clinical assistants altogether and the unit clerks.”
In a statement, Lacey said CVPH was laying off outpatient office nurses, "a decision that will fracture the future of preventive care in the North Country."
She told The Press-Republican the proposal will additionally cut staff at CVPH’s skilled nursing facility.
Lacey expressed concern over the potential impact of fewer staff and resources if there is a COVID-19 resurgence.
“There’s never been a scenario in which you get better patient care results with less and less staff. It just doesn’t pan out that way.”
AGGRESSIVE
Lacey said the hospital had been talking about a redesign like this even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and contended the crisis now allows CVPH to justify making aggressive cutbacks.
“But they’re doing it across the country, it’s corporate health care.
“They never really reached out to the staff to find ways to save money, they just went through and said this is what we’re doing.”
Smith did not know if the redesign was coming down from CVPH or through the University of Vermont Health Network.
“It doesn’t appear to be coming from somebody that knows what they (staff) do from day to day and how much they’re going through.”
BID FOR POSITIONS
Smith explained that planned changes to the units have resulted in employees in multiple areas having to bid for available positions and schedules by seniority and status, with full-time staffers having priority over part-timers.
Restructure of perioperative services began last week, according to Lacey, and this week the process will continue for the medical-surgical units.
Full-time nurses union members are insured at no cost, but part-time employees have to pay for a portion of their insurance, she added.
“So they are losing their hourly rate and now they are picking up the cost of the health insurance, so it’s kind of a double whammy.”
Smith noted that employees have already built their lives and needs for things like child care around their current positions. He said the new schedules and positions are set to go into effect in early October to give staff time to adjust.
"Right now, they have to go in and re-bid, but the conversation’s not over because we have until October to really see if we can’t get some changes made and have some discussions where they’re going to listen to us.”
ANTICIPATES ARBITRATION
The hospital's contracts with the unions allow for restructuring, both Lacey and Smith said.
"The article in our contract states, however, that they will bargain the effects of the restructure with the union exhaustively ... until we can reach a mutual agreement in how it’s to be implemented," Lacey said.
"CVPH chose not to do that. They waived their duty to bargain, they stated that they had a timeline and it was a rather aggressive timeline, and they were going to go full speed ahead. And they are in fact doing that.”
In her statement, Lacey said the redesign was an unlawful attempt to restructure inpatient units, and violated the NYSNA contract and federal labor law.
She told The Press-Republican that NYSNA had filed a cease and desist as well as a demand to bargain, and had made a request for information "to evaluate actually what they’re implementing and how they’re implementing it."
They will also be filing unfair labor practice charges, she added.
Lacey believes the grievance process, which she anticipates will go to arbitration, will take at least six months.
She wishes the matter could be resolved immediately, as members who are upset, angry and scared for their livelihoods would like.
"But that’s not going to happen. Management is intent on continuing down this path so it has to go through the legal process and that does take time.”
PROCESS WITH SEIU
In the July 31 memo, LeBeau wrote that 1199 SEIU leaders "have acknowledged the need for changes to secure our future and are working with us to build our process" while NYSNA leadership had refused to negotiate and largely resisted the redesign.
Leadership reached out to the nurses union twice last week about meeting prior to the restructure, she continued.
“We were met with an offer of expedited arbitration. Again, we invited them to talk — to meet. We received no response."
Though hospital administration did not have the specifics of the redesign plans, they had hoped to discuss the process during meetings with the union reps set for July 14, LeBeau wrote.
She said CVPH was able to develop the process with 1199 SEIU.
Smith said the hospital wanted to sit down and talk about the proposal.
"A proposal is when you’re going to sit down and negotiate something and all they wanted to do was kind of go over the bidding language.
“We had to just discuss it so they kind of put that on our lap, just due to the fact that if we didn’t it could be … even worse."
Smith was hopeful for conversations with the hospital about the restructure, and noted that members were concerned about quality care for the patients and community.
“That quality care, it extends to them, too, because they should be able to have the resources they need to do it. I mean, they do everything they can with what they have.”
'WAIVED RIGHTS'
LeBeau wrote that NYSNA refused to discuss anything having to do with the redesign before seeing detailed plans, so hospital leadership expedited its timeline and shared the plans with both unions July 21.
Lacey and Smith said the union leaders and members received the redesign plans at the same time, so the reps did not have a chance to review them prior.
NYSNA offered no dates for meeting to discuss the proposals and/or process with the hospital, LeBeau continued, but six days later requested 41 items of information, and demanded a cease and desist of any redesign activity until it was provided.
The nurses union additionally declined to engage in bargaining without the information, for which they gave a deadline of Aug. 3.
LeBeau wrote that CVPH leadership were working to pull the information together, but by that time the perioperative unit's redesign would be complete and the restructure of others just days away.
Hospital leadership believes they have followed all relevant contract language and made several requests for NYSNA to come to the negotiating table, she continued.
“By refusing to bargain over the last three-plus weeks and engaging in delay tactics, we further believe they have waived any bargaining rights they may have had.”
In her statement, LeBeau said internal discussions would continue in order to move through the redesign and provide employees with desired stability.
CVPH did not provide comment for this story beyond LeBeau's statement and the July 31 memo.
