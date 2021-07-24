PLATTSBURGH — University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital will transition all of its COVID-19 testing to its main campus beginning Tuesday, July 27.
Testing for symptomatic patients will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours for asymptomatic patients will be 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends.
WELLNESS CENTER
Testing at the former CVPH Wellness Center on New York Road will end at 2 p.m. Monday, July 26.
According to a press release, the testing center there averaged 163 tests a day in its first week. A high of 374 tests was reached Dec. 31.
The average daily number has since declined to 17 tests.
“Members of our lab team have done a tremendous job processing COVID-19 tests in addition to the hundreds of thousands of other tests they’ve conducted over the past seven months,” CVPH Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lisa Mark said in a statement.
“Their work has ensured our patients received the care they needed while also helping limit the spread of the virus in our community.”
MASKS REQUIRED
Those seeking a COVID-19 test at the hospital will enter through the main lobby and get screened, a press release said. Asymptomatic and symptomatic patients will be tested in separate spaces.
To limit the spread of the coronavirus, CVPH continues to follow New York State Department of Health guidelines, including requiring masks regardless of vaccination status and social distancing of at least six feet.
Additionally, employees collecting the samples will wear appropriate personal protective equipment.
ORDERS REQUIRED
Orders from health care providers are required for individuals to receive tests, the release said.
For symptomatic patients who do not have a primary care provider, CVPH will obtain an order for the test from the Clinton County Health Department.
Results will be sent to the ordering provider. Patients may also get their results through https://hixny.org/.
It is also recommended that patients bring their health insurance cards with them when they get tested.
FREE TESTING AT CCHD
Beginning Wednesday, July 28, CCHD will offer free testing for asymptomatic individuals who do not have health insurance or a primary care provider, the release said.
Testing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays outside the CCHD offices at 133 Margaret St.
For more information on other testing locations, visit coronavirus.health.ny.gov.
For further guidance on what to do if you test positive for COVID-19, check out these resources:
• Clinton County Health Department: clintonhealth.org/covid19
• U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
