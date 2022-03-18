PLATTSBURGH — With demand for COVID-19 testing significantly declining, University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital will transition its testing program back to is main campus, located at 75 Beekman St., beginning Saturday, March 26.
COVID testing currently takes place at CVPH Occupational Health & Wellness, located at 23 Hammond Lane. That will end at 2 p.m. Friday, March 25.
“We offer COVID-19 testing that meets very specific needs, including for patients before their procedure and those with a physician order,” CVPH Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema said in a statement.
“There are many other places in our community that offer COVID-19 testing services, including for free and with no order required. We encourage folks to seek the test that best fits their needs.”
Testing through CVPH requires both a physician order and an appointment, which can be scheduled by calling 518-314-3278.
The first floor lab is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends.
Pre-procedural tests do not require an appointment, but they are encouraged. Hospital officials are evaluating current COVID-19 testing policies and protocols, and an update for those patients is expected soon.
Patients getting tested in the first floor lab may experience longer wait times during the transition from the Hammond Lane location. Rietsema thanked the community in advance for its patience, and CVPH Director of Occupational Health & Wellness Gregory Freeman expressed gratitude for his team’s commitment to caring for patients.
“Our team has done a tremendous job meeting the testing needs of our community, and I am proud of the dedication to our patients through the challenging delta and omicron surges,” Freeman said in a statement.
“Thousands of people have been able to get answers to help limit the spread of the virus and receive the care and treatments they needed. This transition of testing will allow us to focus all of our energy on meeting the many needs of our employees and the businesses we serve.”
More than 27,000 samples have been collected at the Hammond Lane location since it opened Sept. 7, with the single-day record coming in at 443 on Jan. 5.
The facility is currently collecting about 30 samples a day, far below the peaks seen during the omicron surge.
For the latest information on COVID-19 testing available at CVPH, visit https://www.UVMHealth.org/CVPHCOVID19Testing.
